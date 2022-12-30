ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley already have Southern California headed in the right direction again. The Trojans came up just short of making the four-team College Football Playoff, but Williams won the Heisman Trophy and they have a chance to reach 12 wins for the first time since 2008. USC plays American Athletic Conference champion Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. It is a matchup of 11-2 teams that both made record improvements. Williams, who came with Riley from Oklahoma after last season, says this is a steppingstone for where USC wants to be and will be.

