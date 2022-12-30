ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Chad Johnson to attend Bills-Bengals, will 'heckle' visitors

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0XCo_0jyOj9xP00

The Bills will have many fans against them on Monday when they visit the Bengals for a massive AFC showdown ahead of the postseason.

One will be a legendary NFL and Bengals figure: Chad Johnson.

Better known as “Ochocinco” in his playing day, the former wide receiver said on his social media account via Twitter that he’s going to be at the game, in the crowd, going full Bengals. He’s going to “heckle” the Bills, in his words:

A Bengal for all but one of 11 years in the NFL, Johnson’s rooting interest is clear.

Always a fun character, Johnson did visit the Buffalo region in January 2021. When that wrapped, he jokingly left a note for Bills general manager Brandon Beane asking the GM to consider signing him.

Johnson’s heckling will all be in good fun and hopefully the Bills will have some former player representation in the stadium.

Someone like Eric Wood makes sense… not just because it’s his job to be there working with the Bills radio broadcast team… but he’s also a Cincinnati native, so he’d be there sporting the Bills regardless.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Popculture

Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ohio State played much better than most experts expected, but with multiple leads throughout the game — some being by double digits — it is a bit deflating to think of what might have been. Ohio State had a few ups and downs, but there is no doubt one of the biggest obstacles was the Marvin Harrison Jr. injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy