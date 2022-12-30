Community considers educational Blueprint

SECRETARY — Over 10 academics, politicians, leaders of nonprofits and concerned citizens got together in workgroups at Warwick Elementary School to discuss the new law, The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. It is going to have sweeping changes on when and how children are educated in Maryland.

Using big pieces of white paper and the SWOT Method, the attendees were asked to give their responses to the four pillars of the new direction the school system is being asked to go in. SWOT stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Instead of a lecture, this was more of a workshop.