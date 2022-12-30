ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary, MD

Community considers educational Blueprint

By By TOM MCCALL
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNgpz_0jyOi5X800

SECRETARY — Over 10 academics, politicians, leaders of nonprofits and concerned citizens got together in workgroups at Warwick Elementary School to discuss the new law, The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. It is going to have sweeping changes on when and how children are educated in Maryland.

Using big pieces of white paper and the SWOT Method, the attendees were asked to give their responses to the four pillars of the new direction the school system is being asked to go in. SWOT stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Instead of a lecture, this was more of a workshop.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grant awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan last week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of...
MARYLAND STATE
aarp.org

AARP Maryland Outlines Priorities for 2023 Legislative Session

AARP Maryland has a full plate of priorities to raise with lawmakers in Annapolis as a legislative session begins this month. Top agenda items include supporting Maryland’s 790,000 family caregivers, strengthening cognitive and behavioral health services for older residents, improving the state’s long-term care system and advocating for reasonable utility costs.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

BWI Marshall/Maryland Aviation Administration RFP Removes Entry Barriers for Lucrative State Contract

Vote to Award MD Minority-owned business recommended by BWI/MAA Halted. On May 31, 2022, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Non-Exclusive Right to Redevelop, Renovate, Lease & Manage the Retail, Restaurant & Commercial Services at BWI Marshall Airport. During the RFP process, amendments were made to address mandatory team qualifications, and another addressed joint venture arrangements. This is a 20-year, lucrative state contract. In November, BWI/MAA recommended New Market Development, a Maryland based minority-owned business for the award. Earlier this month, MAA halted moving forward with the vote to award the contract and a lawsuit has been filed against MAA concerning the RFP process and its amendments.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing

MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland property values jump more than 20%

Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland property values rise 20.6% in 2023 reassessment

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic's strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland's 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property...
MARYLAND STATE
Town Square LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
MARYLAND STATE
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
1K+
Followers
858
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy