Dale boys head to Tournament of Champions title game after downing Crossings Christian

By Ty Loftis

Photo of Dale's Dayton Forsythe by Carlos Flores

TULSA - Dale and Crossings Christian both defeated teams in a higher classification on the first day of the 57th annual Tournament of Champions.

On semifinal Thursday, it was Dale advancing to the championship game after getting a 70-55 win. The Pirates led by two points entering the fourth quarter and closed the game on a 25-12 run.

“This group is resilient,” Dale coach Jeff Edmondson said. “We had times (Thursday) where we could have folded and called it a night, but we hung in there and did what we needed to do to get a big victory.”

Crossings Christian led for a majority of the first half, as a Cal Furnish 3-pointer got the Knights out to an 11-3 lead. Crossings Christian held a six-point lead going into the second quarter.

In that second quarter, it was Dale senior Dayton Forsythe and his younger brother, Denton, who took over and helped give the Pirates a 30-27 lead heading into halftime. The two brothers combined to score 16 first-half points in total.

Dayton talks about playing with his younger brother, Denton.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Dayton Forsythe said. “We only have room to grow, and my brother is only getting better as well.”

The Pirates kept Crossings Christian at arm's length in the third quarter, holding the lead throughout and taking a two-point lead into the final frame before the impressive fourth-quarter run.

To start that fourth quarter, it was Dayton Forsythe scoring nine straight.

“He is a special player,” Edmondson said. “He knows when to be aggressive, but still take the smart shot, and that’s something you only get from experience.”

Dayton and Denton Forsythe both scored in double figures for Dale, as did Trayden Chambers.

Freshman Phoenix Woodson had 18 points for Crossings Christian and Evan Crotts had 14.

Tulsa Memorial 54, Kingfisher 39

In Thursday evening’s semifinal finale, it was Tulsa Memorial defeating Kingfisher.

Trailing by 17 in the fourth quarter, Kingfisher went on a quick 8-0 run to trim the lead to nine with 3:23 left, but that is as close as the Yellowjackets would get.

“We came out ready to play from the opening tip,” Charger coach Bobby Allison said.

“We knew we would have to because Kingfisher has a good ball club and they are dangerous.”

Tulsa Memorial led, 14-6, at the end of the first quarter and that lead got extended to double digits moments into the second quarter. From there, the Chargers led by nine or more for the rest of the game.

Jarreth Ingram had 16 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double. He talks about the teams’ performance on Thursday.

“We are all about playing as a team and that is exactly what we did (Thursday),” Ingram said.

“We did exactly what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to go win a title.”

To win that Tournament of Champions title, Tulsa Memorial will have to defeat Dale and Allison talks about the challenges they present.

“They have got guys who can shoot,” Allison said. “Not just that, but they are physical.

"We are going to have to guard and play tough to win.”

Seth Pratt and Ben Radford also finished in double figures for Tulsa Memorial. Caden Kitchens and Zavier Ridenour each had 12 points for the Yellowjackets.

Crossings Christian will play Kingfisher in the third place game at 5:30 p.m., and the championship game will pit Dale against Tulsa Memorial at 8:30 p.m. from the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Bartlesville 51, Roff 45

After Kansas coach Bill Self and Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton were in attendance to watch Bartlesville junior guard David Castillo play in Wednesday’s prime-time matchup, things were a little more subdued in Thursday’s early morning game against Roff.

That didn’t stop Castillo and the Bruins from having a nice bounce-back win against a Class B team in Roff that came ready to play.

The Tigers actually led the Bruins, 12-10, at the end of the first quarter and never let the Bruins extend their lead beyond seven. Early in the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 37 apiece, a shot from Castillo broke the tie and Bartlesville never looked back.

Castillo led the way with 18 points, while Michael Smith III had 14 for the Bruins and Aadhi Ayyapin had 10.

Edmond North 56, Tulsa Union 37

The Mustangs fell to Crossings Christian in the opening game of the Tournament of Champions on Wednesday and were looking to take their revenge out on Tulsa Union on Thursday.

Edmond North was able to do just that by defeating the Redhawks by 19 in a game that was never close.

The Mustangs held a 26-14 lead at halftime with Dylan Warlick scoring 11 of those points. Edmond North extended that lead to 18 heading into the fourth quarter before going on to get the 19-point win.

TO Barrett and Warlick each scored 18 points in the win, and Union’s Korbin Gunn had 12 points.

Edmond North will take on Bartlesville in Friday's fifth-place game, while Roff meets up with Tulsa Union for seventh place.