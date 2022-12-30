Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
forkast.news
Second set of transactions from Alameda wallets likely liquidators: Nansen
The second set of cryptocurrency transactions on Thursday that moved assets from wallets connected to Alameda Research was likely executed by liquidators in charge of FTX.com’s bankruptcy, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. The newer transactions came after cryptocurrency wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading arm of Bahamas-based...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Massively Dominated Ethereum, Polygon and Seven Altcoins in 2022 on One Metric: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that Cardano (ADA) led all other blockchain protocols on one critical metric this year. Santiment says that Cardano had the highest level of development activity in 2022 in the crypto ecosystem ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and other blockchain protocols. Based on the submissions to...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com
Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin
Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
Business Insider
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of Coinbase shares this week. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF. ARKF is down 68% year-to-date, and Coinbase is down 86%. The famed money manager now holds $47 million...
cryptonewsbtc.org
What is Ethereum’s Triple Halving?
The “triple halving” of Ethereum refers back to the discount in ETH issuance by over 80%, which is just like halving the Bitcoin system thrice. This discount in provide was instituted alongside the change to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm by the Ethereum Merge and got here into full perform as The Merge was accomplished.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)
Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
u.today
Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
Tech mogul Tim Draper has recently addressed his oft-repeated prediction about Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by 2023. While the cryptocurrency hasn't made it that high yet, he is still optimistic that this prediction will come true before the upcoming halvening. The billionaire venture capitalist and crypto enthusiast revealed that he wore...
cryptoslate.com
Ex-Meta crypto head expects crypto winter to drag through 2024
David Marcus, founder of Bitcoin (BTC) payments firm Lightspark, disappointed crypto bulls hoping for a quick crypto market recovery, as he predicted that the bear cycle will likely last through 2024. In a blog post on Dec. 30, Marcus, who was the co-creator of Meta’s scrapped crypto project Diem, wrote:
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Accumulating Aggressively, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment says Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are grabbing it up. “Is Cardano severely undervalued at this point? One of santimentfeed’s key community members certainly sees data making this...
CoinDesk
Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie Investments Wants to Sponsor, Manage Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments wants to become the sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the company said in a blog post this week. Valkyrie, one of Grayscale’s rivals, previously launched a bitcoin trust and a bitcoin-related exchange-traded-fund (ETF) in 2021. As part of their plan to sponsor GBTC, the world’s largest bitcoin fund, the Tennessee-based company also announced the launch of a new fund, the Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund, LP that seeks to take advantage of GBTC’s discount to the value of its underlying bitcoin, the company said.
dailyhodl.com
Solana and Associated Tokens Down Over 96% From All-Time Highs As SOL Gets Delisted From Crypto Exchange
Smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and other digital assets associated with it continue to freefall as a crypto exchange platform announces it’s going to delist them. According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, crypto exchange Matrixport will delist SOL and its accompanying digital assets starting December 30th, a move that sent the already-ailing cryptocurrencies on another downswing.
