The Year in Review: July through September

Martin County Schools were busy with changes and successes during the third quarter of 2022.

In addition, the town of Williamston saw a change in leadership, South Creek garnered a new football coach and Jamesville continued its success in summer sporting activities.

July 7 — On his first day as Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Daly filled three principal positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

July 7 — Martin Community College was one of several community colleges statewide to receive a bomb threat June 30.

July 7 – Hamilton holds its first Independence Day Parade to honor veterans.

July 7 – Martin County Schools hosts its first Space Camp.

July 14 – Hook Hand owner disagrees with town over his art installment of worn-out washing machines painted with vibrant colors.

July 14 — Williamston Town Commissioner Ronell Rodgers resigns as Mayor Pro-Tempore and commissioner July 12.

July 14 – A pollinator garden installed at Rodgers Elementary will teach children the vital role pollinators have in the world.

July 14 – Robersonville native Ki’Shawnda “KiKi” Parker, a toxicologist in Greensboro and current graduate student of Nanoscience, planned a community outreach event for younger teens set for Aug. 6.

July 14 — The Director of Marketing at Martin General Hospital announced a suspension of hospital ICU services effective Aug. 1, due to shortages in staff.

July 14 – July rains helps some farmers, hurts others.

July 14 — The American Red Cross is facing one of the largest shortfalls in recent years after donations dipped in June.

July 14 — Dr. James E. Raynor, Jr., a Martin County native and professor in the Department of Biological and Forensic Sciences was recently awarded a $2.3 million grant funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, Maryland, to establish an Undergraduate Research Training Initiative for Student Enhancement (U-RISE) program at Fayetteville State University (FSU).

July 21 — The Williamston Board of Commissioners approved several pay increases to remain competitive with neighboring entities. A five percent increase was already included in the budget approved in June. The fire/ems/hazmat will receive additional 14 percent; and police will receive an additional nine percent.

July 21 — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office donates expired, surplus bullet-proof vests to Ukraine.

July 21 – Martin Community College holds its first summer Fire Academy Camp for high school students interested in firefighting.

July 21 – An early morning shooting in Greenville left 21-year-old Travis Johnson of Williamston dead.

July 21 — The North Carolina Department of Labor awarded several town of Williamston agencies with safety awards for the year 2021 at their 2022 Safety Awards Banquet.

July 21 – A Martin Community College student will compete in the National Barrel Horse Association’s Youth and Teen World Championships on July 25 in Perry, Ga., where she will face some of the best young racers on the planet.

July 21 — Former East Carolina pitcher Carson Whisenhunt was selected in the second round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

July 28 — Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamston Police Department conducted a joint operation in which Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, 41, wanted on violent felony charges, led officers on a high-speed chase through Williamston, Hamilton and eventually Greenville, where he was apprehended.

July 28 — Martin County Schools hosted their initial Career Accelerator Camp.

July 28 — The board of advisors of the Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF) has awarded $2,330 in local grants from its community grant-making fund.

July 28 — Greg Watford, who retired from North Pitt High School, has accepted the head football coach position for South Creek High School.

July 28 — The number of East Carolina baseball players to land with a Major League baseball team this summer has reached four. Outfielder Bryson Worrell and pitcher C.J. Mayhue recently signed undrafted free agent contracts, while teammates Carson Whisenhunt and Zach Agnos were selected in the first and 10th rounds, respectively, in the MLB Draft.

Aug. 4 – A microburst takes Martin County by surprise. Damage occurred but no deaths were reported.

Aug. 4 – Cornhole champion and Martin County native Frank Modlin e is one of the top paid sponsored players in the Pro Series. He competed in the American Cornhole League’s (ACL) World Championships in Rock Hill, SC, the finals of which will air on the ESPN network. He recently competed in the USA Cornhole League National Championships where he won first place men’s singles, and second in mixed-doubles, which was also in Rock Hill and televised on ESPN2.

Aug. 4 – The Jamesville 14U softball team claimed the Babe Ruth World Series national title in Florida.

Aug. 11 — Jamesville Town Commissioners said they may declare a moratorium on the Herring Festival if they can’t get more people interested in providing the muscle it takes to stage the time-honored event.

Aug. 11 — Martin Memorial Branch Librarian Ann Phelps presented town Commissioners with plans to build an outdoor programming space using endowment funds.

Aug. 11 — More than 200 children enjoyed Fun in the Sun sponsored by the Williamston Police Department, an event created to connect the community with people sworn to protect them.

Aug. 11 — The 2022 Jamesville Girls 14U Babe Ruth World Series Champions were honored and given a special proclamation by Jamesville Mayor Craig Tucker and Town Commissioners at their regular meeting.

Aug. 11 — Final filing leaves Martin County with four contested school board races. A total of 10 candidates will seek the four seats in District 1, 2, 4 and 6.

Aug. 18 — Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, has been arrested after turning himself in to Greenville police for killing Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston at an apartment complex in north Greenville.

Aug. 18 – Spearheaded by Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Robersonville hosted a blowout of a back-to-school bash in conjunction with National Night Out with 40 organizations collaborating.

Aug. 18 — Harold Robinson is inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Hall of Fame, the first coach from Martin County to receive the award.

Aug. 18 — Headhunterz Motorcycle Club held their annual backpack giveaway in Martin County at Godwin Coppage Park in conjunction with the town of Williamston’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Aug. 18 — Williamston Commissioner Alton Moore is sworn in as Mayor Pro-Tem by District Court Judge Regina Parker.

Aug. 18 — Trailblazer and record-setter Ricky Lanier will be honored during halftime of the Riverside football game against Northside High School.

Aug. 25 — The two-year anniversary of a horrific hit-and-run, which resulted in the tragic death of local citizen Brandon Griffin Hines, is still unsolved.

Aug. 25 — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a grant for critical lifesaving equipment from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Aug. 25 — Grade-school readers logged a total of 69,030 minutes read throughout the summer with Martin Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Sept. 1 — County leaders continue to work on resolving Martin General Hospital’s woes.

Sept. 1 — The town of Jamesville recently received over $11.7 million that will be used to replace their aging water treatment plant, replace their wastewater treatment plant and rehab their sewer lines.

Sept. 1 – A 10.6-mile stretch of U.S. 17, between Williamston and Beaufort counties, is the key to increased economic development across the entire region of eastern North Carolina, leaders said at a groundbreaking event. The $86 million project will widen the highway to four lanes from N.C. 171 near the community of Old Ford to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.

Sept. 1 — The town of Robersonville hired Chris Roberson, 52, as temporary, interim Town Manager when the town’s former manager J.P. Duncan left in July to take another job.

Sept. 1 — North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby visited the Martin County Courthouse recently as part of a state-wide, 100-county courthouse “thank you” tour.

Sept. 1 — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP) Board of Directors has unanimously named Mark Holtzman as the next Chief Executive Officer.

Sept. 8 — Visitors to Martin County increased their spending by 24.2 percent in 2021, according to Chase Conner, Director of Martin County Travel & Tourism.

Sept. 8 — Retired elected official, public servant, volunteer EMT and friend to many, Tina P. Manning left an empty space in the hearts of her family and community when she passed away unexpectedly Aug. 23.

Sept. 8 — Riverside High School’s Athletic Department honored Ricky Lanier, a 1967 graduate of E.J. Hayes High School who made his mark on high school football — from a field in Williamston all the way to the record books.

Sept. 8 — The Enterprise is again an award-winning newspaper according to the N.C. Press Association.

Sept. 8 — Martin Community College’s (MCC’s) Director of Equine Technology Tami Thurston won (again) at the National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity in Tulsa, O.K. Thurston won two World Championships in the NSBA and BCF 2-YearOld Open Hunter Under Saddle category while riding Im Willy Fabulous, aka Fabio.

Sept. 15 — The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede, presented by Williamston Downtown Inc., is back after a two-year hiatus.

Sept. 15 — The Old Martin County Courthouse, constructed in 1887, is undergoing restoration of its 45 woodframed, segmental arched windows.

Sept. 15 — Eight cadets recently graduated from Martin Community College’s (MCC’s) 40th Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) course.

Sept. 15 – The town of Williamston is considering leasing space on a water tower to Providence Omnistructure, a startup company owned by Jeremy Collins.

Sept. 22 — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood said Robersonville should serve as a warning to other small towns.

Sept. 22 – The LGC posted its audit and recommendations for the town of Robersonville.

Sept. 22 – An anonymous tip led officers to make an arrest at Riverside High School Friday. A juvenile was taken into custody after a search of a vehicle led to a weapon being recovered. The juvenile was charged with bringing a firearm onto the school campus.

Sept. 22 — Jamesville Elementary teacher Amy Barsanti is the district’s Teacher of Excellence for 2022.

Sept. 29 — The Martin Community Players will present a children’s performance of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sept. 29 — According to town leaders, the 26th Annual Carolina Country Stampede was a bronco-busting success.

Sept. 29 — Dr. Shelley West received Assistant Principal of the Year for the year 2022-23 for her work at Riverside High School.

Sept. 29 — The E.J. Hayes Alumni Association’s Annual Homecoming Weekend was a special time of sharing and celebrating, since the past two years have been cancelled due to Covid.

Sept. 29 — The Mid-East Commission seeks public input on the update of the Mid-East Region Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.