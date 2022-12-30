SNAP recipients who lost food due to weather related power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits

Need to know:

If you had to throw away food purchased with SNAP due to the recent inclement weather related power outages, you can request replacement benefits to purchase new food.You must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of the food loss.

(Salem) – Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to recent windstorm and ice storm related power outages are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

Households who receive SNAP who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat due to these events can request that replacement benefits be issued for the cost of the food lost. They may request to replace food benefits equal to one month of the normal benefit amount for the household.

Replacement benefits must be requested within 10 calendar days of the food loss by:

Calling Oregon Eligibility customer service at: (800) 699-9075 Email: SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: [foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org]foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at benefits.oregon.gov. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.