It is the final day of the year, but the farming cycle, governed by season and not calendar, makes the significance of tomorrow almost arbitrary. Not until the herd is on spring grass, new calves “at foot”, will it feel as if we have truly turned a corner. Now we are deep into winter, with its unchanging daily routine, and I am out before it is light, as I have been each and every day – Christmas included – since the cattle became dependent on supplementary feeding. They are waiting for me, just as they always are, for the most part stoically patient, but one or two with a peremptory shout. Devons are known for being vocal.

2 DAYS AGO