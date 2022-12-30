Read full article on original website
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Port Talbot: Why heart surgery prompted man to skip honeymoon
Life-saving cardiac surgery prompted Dai Jones to follow his heart but one bucket list task meant a delay to his honeymoon. Dai Jones ended up flying to north Africa to climb the area's highest mountain just two days after marrying bride Rachel. The couple from Port Talbot could only find...
Hopes for power and purpose from an energy industry in flux
A tall white rig punctures the Cornish skyline, offering a hint of a new industrial era at a site near Redruth, once a copper mining capital. This year, the first power produced by a geothermal plant in the UK is expected from a project three decades in the making. The...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists expose the scale of mycotoxins in wheat problem
Researchers have assessed the mycotoxin threat in European wheat and how it is changing. Fusarium mycotoxins were discovered in every European country. A study by scientists from the University of Bath and the University of Exeter looked at Fusarium head blight (FHB) from 2010 to 2019. Findings were published in the journal Nature Food.
Farm and Dairy
10 ways you can help save the bees
What’s all the buzz about on my dinner plate? Mixed nuts, sweet fruits, pumpkin pie, ice cream and all things tasty. Yes, this time of the year is tempting for my taste buds. Although I’m not fond of coffee and those that know me well can tell you I don’t eat a huge variety of vegetables, I do like a select few. But I wouldn’t be able to enjoy all of these wonderful things if it wasn’t for our wonderful pollinators.
Houston Chronicle
Hungry and on the march as the climate heats up: Termites in Australia
TENNANT CREEK, Australia - In a forgotten restaurant behind a gas station in this country's red center, only metal and plastic parts remain unscathed. Chris Cook grabs at a timber door frame, which crumples like paper in his hand. "This has all just collapsed," says Cook, a manager at Territory...
Country diary: The farm rolls on, regardless of day or year
It is the final day of the year, but the farming cycle, governed by season and not calendar, makes the significance of tomorrow almost arbitrary. Not until the herd is on spring grass, new calves “at foot”, will it feel as if we have truly turned a corner. Now we are deep into winter, with its unchanging daily routine, and I am out before it is light, as I have been each and every day – Christmas included – since the cattle became dependent on supplementary feeding. They are waiting for me, just as they always are, for the most part stoically patient, but one or two with a peremptory shout. Devons are known for being vocal.
BBC
Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security. Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get." Clearing up the damage had...
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Half of Replanted Tropical Trees Don’t Survive
A new study has found that, on average, about half of the trees planted in tropical and sub-tropical forest restoration efforts do not survive for more than five years. However, there is a great deal of variation in the outcomes of these efforts. The research analyzed data from 176 restoration...
Upworthy
Senegal man who couldn't find a single tree in villages. He is on a mission to plant five million trees
Adam Dieme was shocked to return to his home in the Casamance region in 2020 after working for years in Europe. There were only a few trees left in some villages which earlier had hundreds of massive trees. Dieme told BBC, “In some villages, you can't find one tree. They cut them but they don't think about planting again.” As per the report, hundreds of trees along the Casamance River have been cut down for construction purposes like building houses and for making charcoal.
BBC
Railway cleaners launch first strike over pay
Railway cleaners have launched their first national strike over pay, rosters and working conditions. More than 1,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) took part in industrial action on Saturday. The workers are employed by private contractors to clean trains for several rail operators including Avanti West...
Agriculture Online
Unlocking the secrets in your soil
Hungry pests and devastating diseases lurking in the soil cost corn and soybean producers billions of dollars annually. Whether it’s soybean cyst nematode (SCN), sudden death syndrome (SDS), or corn rootworms, the decision to protect a crop can be expensive. Because Paul Sittig isn’t usually concerned about SDS, he...
straightarrownews.com
Hundreds of new plants, animals, fungi now known to science
2022 was a pretty decent year for science. A fusion breakthrough could revolutionize clean energy. The James Webb Telescope is showing humanity parts of the universe we’ve never seen. And a few more branches grew on the tree of life, as scientists named new plant, animal, and fungi species.
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Soil for Bonsai Trees
If you want to begin cultivating and caring for your own trees in miniature, you should know that there is very specific Bonsai tree soil. Given the compact and small containers needed to successfully grow a Bonsai tree, choosing a potting medium that supports this style of growth is key. But what do you need to know about Bonsai tree soil, and how can you best pot your new Bonsai tree once you bring it home?
For some of us, wood is the only practical, affordable fuel
I read with some dismay that I have committed the eco-crime of owning a wood-burning stove (My burning shame: I fitted my house with three wood-burning stoves, 27 December). When I moved into my small cob-and-thatch cottage 10 years ago, there were storage heaters (which I removed) and an open fire that filled the place with smoke due to a jackdaw nest in the chimney. I installed an air-source heat pump, and a small wood-burning stove for extra warmth in winter.
Tales of killer wild boar in UK are hogwash, say environmentalists
Read the coverage about the wild boar that have made their home in Scotland and you’d be forgiven for thinking the country had become overrun with mutant, dangerous, sheep-eating feral pigs. According to the Telegraph, they “eat anything” and “attack humans”, and local press in Scotland refers to them...
petguide.com
Best Horses for Heavy Riders
Contrary to popular belief, heavy-set riders can enjoy riding horses without any issues. Sure, some mounts cannot bear the extra weight and might end up hurt, but not all horses are equal. While no horse can safely support excessive weight on their back, some breeds that excel in hard work thanks to their strength and stature can be a good choice for plus-size riders. Thanks to their unique traits, they are ideal mounts for heavy riders, as they will maintain their balance under the added weight, and won’t lose stamina or endurance. So, if you are of a heavier build, here are which breeds you need to consider. Read on as we discover the world of strong and stout horses, and the prerequisites for riding one – here’s our list of the 10 best horses for heavy riders.
