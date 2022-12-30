Read full article on original website
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Fact Check: Does Photo Show 'Family Babysitter' Jill With Joe Biden?
A viral tweet alleges Jill was a 15-year-old babysitter for the president's family before they were married.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Biden's border f-bombs: President raged as southern crisis worsened, book reveals
A book detailing the first year of President Joe Biden's tenure claims the president cursed repeatedly about a lack of solutions to the border crisis as a large influx of illegal immigrants continues to cross the southern border.
Musk deserves a medal for revealing how the Biden campaign, FBI and media censored the Hunter Biden scandal
Elon Musk, with the release of the 'Twitter files' is showing the world how the Biden campaign, the FBI and the media worked together to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.
House Democrats abruptly cancel Big Oil hearing where Elon Musk was scheduled to appear
Democrats canceled a House hearing scheduled for next week in which Twitter CEO Elon Musk was asked to testify about the spread of "climate disinformation" on social media.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
“What were they buying?”: Legal experts sound alarm over Kellyanne’s $1M+ deal while at White House
Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo apparently helped Kellyanne Conway sell her consulting company while she was promoting his list of Supreme Court candidates as a White House senior adviser. Newly revealed financial documents reviewed by government ethics and finance experts show Leo, through one of his dark-money groups, helped finance...
