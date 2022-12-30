ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas, admitted that she was not aware of any specific evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the time she personally lobbied senior White House officials to overturn the results.In an interview with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a transcript of which was released on Friday, Ms Thomas said that she “wasn’t very deep” in her knowledge of specific voter fraud allegations at the time of her lobbying effort, but instead “was basing what I believed off of people I trusted and news...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Doesn’t Trust Superfan Elise Stefanik

Former President Donald Trump reportedly doesn’t have a great deal of trust in MAGA-loving Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), according to a new profile on the congresswoman. The New York Times reports that on Capitol Hill, Stefanik has earned a reputation for being “diligent in advancing the party’s message” and “unabashedly transactional.” But when it comes to Mar-a-Lago, she has far less street credit. Citing two sources close to Trump, the Times said that among Trump’s closest allies, “stories casting Ms. Stefanik as a potential running mate [to Trump] are regarded as clumsy plants by her own team, and inspire bemusement and mockery.” “Trump liked her, they said, and liked watching her defend him. But even he didn’t trust her,” the report said.
