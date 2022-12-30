Former President Donald Trump reportedly doesn’t have a great deal of trust in MAGA-loving Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), according to a new profile on the congresswoman. The New York Times reports that on Capitol Hill, Stefanik has earned a reputation for being “diligent in advancing the party’s message” and “unabashedly transactional.” But when it comes to Mar-a-Lago, she has far less street credit. Citing two sources close to Trump, the Times said that among Trump’s closest allies, “stories casting Ms. Stefanik as a potential running mate [to Trump] are regarded as clumsy plants by her own team, and inspire bemusement and mockery.” “Trump liked her, they said, and liked watching her defend him. But even he didn’t trust her,” the report said.

1 DAY AGO