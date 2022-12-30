Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Donald Trump Jr. Demands 'Outrage' Over Joe Biden's St. Croix Vacation
Trump Jr. suggested that the president was on vacation while refusing to "do something" about the deadly winter storm that recently battered the country.
Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas, admitted that she was not aware of any specific evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the time she personally lobbied senior White House officials to overturn the results.In an interview with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a transcript of which was released on Friday, Ms Thomas said that she “wasn’t very deep” in her knowledge of specific voter fraud allegations at the time of her lobbying effort, but instead “was basing what I believed off of people I trusted and news...
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
DeSantis Under Fire as Democrat Calls for Transparency of His Legal Problems
DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle in 2022. And his pr stunts have attracted more than wanted attention. DeSantis is currently facing several legal issues. Governor Ron DeSantis’ political strategy has attracted national attention because of his ability to choose culture war themes and promote them with the help of a cooperative Florida Legislature.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
COVID-19 XBB variant: What to know
COVID-19 infections in the northeastern region of the US have increasingly been linked to the XBB strain of the virus, a subvariant of Omicron.
Texas ranchers plea for help from Gov. Abbott after third attempted break-in amid migrant crisis
Texas ranch owners Debbie and Scott Douglas say their family is living in fear and "constantly" arming themselves due to the Biden administration's inaction at the southern border.
Nancy Grace dissects revelations from the Idaho murders suspect: He went in with the 'intent to kill'
"Fox Nation" host Nancy Grace reacts to news of a suspect in custody in the Idaho murders and analyzes what's next in the investigation on 'Hannity.'
Ginni Thomas Was Worried Pence Would Concede Before Trump Was 'Ready'
"Let me also add, it's laughable for anyone who knows my husband to think I could influence his jurisprudence," Thomas said.
Putin's thug army: Russia deploys soccer hooligans to Ukraine as war drags on
Russian President Vladimir Putin originally deployed Chechen mercenaries and prisoners but now appears to be deploying soccer thugs he tried to ban from stadiums ahead of the 2018 World Cup.
Trump Reportedly Doesn’t Trust Superfan Elise Stefanik
Former President Donald Trump reportedly doesn’t have a great deal of trust in MAGA-loving Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), according to a new profile on the congresswoman. The New York Times reports that on Capitol Hill, Stefanik has earned a reputation for being “diligent in advancing the party’s message” and “unabashedly transactional.” But when it comes to Mar-a-Lago, she has far less street credit. Citing two sources close to Trump, the Times said that among Trump’s closest allies, “stories casting Ms. Stefanik as a potential running mate [to Trump] are regarded as clumsy plants by her own team, and inspire bemusement and mockery.” “Trump liked her, they said, and liked watching her defend him. But even he didn’t trust her,” the report said.
'Missing in action': Pilots, travel experts blast Buttigieg's lack of 'competent leadership' in flight fiasco
Aviation experts think the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Southwest Airlines are not doing enough to combat the holiday travel crisis.
