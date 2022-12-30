We drove through Portland today via I5 and I84. We haven't stopped there for years as the city is a dump. Thanks again Portland voters for your continued support of lawlessness and dysfunction.
Why don't we revise the ridiculous bail system in oregon, actually make criminals pay bond to get released from jail and Bond money can go towards public defenders. Oregon's bail system of no bail is the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen. I know other countries in Oregon that make them pay the "security deposit" to the courts to be released, but not Portland and surrounding suburbs here. Just a catch and release. Then the criminals never shows up to their hearing. There needs to be a big change up asap! The criminals have all the protection, know it and are destroying the city and the good people it had left in it. I know the citizens are sick of it and are starting to take action since the politicians and superior courts do nothing about it. We all see it and are not happy!
This is what happens when criminals are given more rights than the hard working everyday citizen! We have lowered the standard to accommodate the criminal’s need. But it’s not working!
