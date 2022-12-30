ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 344

Tom Coleman
2d ago

Communications and Fetterman should never been in the same sentence. He is a disgrace to this country dressing more like I am a homeless person escaped from an asylum.

Reply(28)
124
G Joye
2d ago

This is serious stuff! After his stroke in May, 2022, there maybe some lasting effects! Is he physically & mentally able at this time, to fulfill his elected obligations?

Reply(30)
93
Grant Davis
2d ago

He should have NEVER been able to run. What will happen is he will be sworn in and able 3 months late his "medical issues" will cause him to retire from office. At that time the Governor will appoint his wife to fill his sit for the remainder of his term.

Reply(9)
91
Related
The Independent

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority

For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Fox News

917K+
Followers
4K+
Post
712M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy