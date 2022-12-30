ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammamish, WA

Lynden Christmas Classic Day 2: Eastlake, Lynden Christian dominate semifinal games to set up championship matchup

By Hailey Palmer
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

LYNDEN, Wash. – For as easy as Eastlake made a 70-53 win over Arlington at the Lynden Christmas Classic look, make no mistake, it was far from it.

What looked like effortless shot after effortless shot from the Wolves was actually one hard-earned basket after another, Eastlake coach Sara Goldie said.

"I would definitely say that was the furthest thing from easy," Goldie said. "It was a good point differential, but we had to bust our tails to be able to play that game the way we did."

The Wolves knew coming in they would have to put a focus on slowing down 6-2 WSU commit Jenna Villa.

Eastlake was able to keep Villa at bay for most of the first half after the Wolves were able to get the ball inside repeatedly and build a big lead.

"They fronted the post so we knew we could get the high-low game in," Goldie said. "I love triangle offense, so it was a great opportunity to be able to move the ball that way."

Eastlake post Ava Schmidt put on a show in the first half, scoring 20 of her game-high 31 points.

Schmidt was the main beneficiary of Arlington's defensive setup as she was able to get down under the basket for high-percentage shots.

And when Arlington plugged that up, Schmidt was just as efficient from beyond the arc.

"She's just next-level," Goldie said of Schmidt. "Every offseason she's worked so hard and come back so much better. It's so cool to see her come back and be a leader in the program. To have a game come together like this for her where she's hitting everywhere and the fact that so many of her shots went in was pretty rock solid."

Eastlake led 43-24 at halftime and stayed in control through the second half leading by more than 20 points for much of the final two quarters.

Goldie said she's seeing the team grow despite the season still being in its early stages.

"They earned the right to walk out confidently and I wanted them to play like that and they did today," she said. "There's little signs of maturity I'm seeing in them and that's kind of a big deal."

The win over Arlington puts the Wolves in the championship game of the tournament where they'll play host Lynden Christian.

"It's incredible to be able to play talented teams at this point in the season and have it have a state tournament feel," Goldie said. "That's really going to make us be more prepared down the road when we actually are in that situation."

Lynden Christian 63, White River 44

In the other semifinal matchup of the tournament, Lynden Christian did what it has done to just about every opponent this season.

The Lyncs knocked off White River, 63-44, to move on to the championship game Friday against Class 4A Eastlake.

After a bit of a slow start, Lynden Christian led 8-7 with about three minutes left in the first quarter before rattling off a 9-4 run for a 17-11 lead at the end of the first frame.

Lynden Christian held a 32-18 lead at the break and sophomore Grace Hintz erupted for 15 of her 25 points in the second half en route to the final score.

Junior guard Lexie Banks led White River with 10 points in the loss.

Scorebook Live

