Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Canucks' J.T. Miller blows up on goaltender Colin Delia in late-game situation
It has been a frustrating season for the Vancouver Canucks, and those frustrations boiled over for J.T. Miller late in the team's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. With under one minute to go in the game, the Canucks trailed 3-2 and needed to get goaltender Colin...
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
Cates scores go-ahead, short-handed goal to help Flyers defeat Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Cates made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a wrist...
NHL
McDavid has 5 points, extends streak to 17 in Oilers win against Kraken
SEATTLE -- Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games when he had a goal and four assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 7-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. McDavid has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) during the point streak. He leads the...
NHL
Weegar gets first goal for Flames in win against Canucks
CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm scored in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have won three of four. "I...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
NHL
Pavelski has 3 points for Stars in win against Sharks
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Fredrik Olofsson scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars (23-9-6), who have won four in a row.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Nelson leads Islanders into Seattle to face Kraken
Hurricanes visit Devils looking for 11th straight win; Lafreniere back in Rangers lineup after healthy scratch. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. Brock to the...
NHL
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
NHL
Nyquist, Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game losing streak
COLUMBUS -- Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored, Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for...
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
World Junior Championships quarterfinal matchups set
Monday will be the seventh day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap for Day 7. Quarterfinal Round Monday. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada. Finland...
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Year-Ending Win in LA, 4-2
The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia came back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-0 to forge ahead in the third period. Owen Tippett had an outstanding game, with a goal, an...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Retired Smith-Pelly 'huge role model' in Black community
Iconic goal for Capitals in 2018 Cup Final highlight of eight-year NHL career. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Devante-Smith Pelly, a hero from the Washington Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup championship who played eight NHL seasons and announced his retirement from professional hockey Friday.
NHL
Crosby looks back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic
Crosby might be off on some of the details, so we'll leave out his account of the game. Hey, it was a long time ago. But what matters is this: Crosby remembers being maybe 9 or 10 and going to a summer hockey tournament. His parents were driving him home to Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 1 at New Jersey
NEWARK, NJ. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters this afternoon as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour did not reveal a starting netminder when he met with the media pre-game. Veteran Antti Raanta has a...
