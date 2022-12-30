Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies lock down Idaho Vandals to earn first Big Sky Conference victory
MISSOULA — Several hours before the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, Josh Vazquez started the celebration inside Dahlberg Arena when he dropped a clutch 3-point ball through the basket. Vazquez’s triple from the left wing with three seconds on the shot clock gave the Griz a 65-56...
406mtsports.com
Idaho's Beyonce Bea scores 32 points in win over Montana Lady Griz
Pitted against arguably the best player in the Big Sky Conference, the Montana women's basketball team needed an exceptional defensive effort Saturday at Idaho. Beyonce Bea, the league's most prolific scorer, ignited for 23 points in the first half in helping the Vandals build a 13-point lead. The senior forward finished with 32 and her team hit 12 treys in a 79-71 win over the Lady Griz in Moscow.
406mtsports.com
Tricia Binford earns 300th career win as Montana State women hold off Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Montana State head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford captured her 300th career victory as five Bobcats reached double figures led by Darian White’s game-high 25-point performance in a 92-84 win at Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon. Montana State (8-6, 1-1 Big Sky) jumped out to...
406mtsports.com
Montana State men lack physicality in Big Sky loss to Eastern Washington
BOZEMAN — In four seasons at Cal State Northridge, Darius Brown II played a few games against Big Sky opponents. But now, as the starting point guard for the Montana State men's basketball team, the Big Sky Conference is a way of life. After the Bobcats dropped their home...
montanasports.com
Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak
BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
406mtsports.com
Montana State kicker Blake Glessner enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
406mtsports.com
All by design: Montana State gets creative in building non-conference schedules to boost NET rankings, prepare for Big Sky play
BOZEMAN — In January 2021, Southern Utah announced it would be leaving the Big Sky Conference to join the Western Athletic Conference in the summer of 2022. On July 1, that move officially took hold, and with it, each of the other Big Sky schools lost two built-in Division I games from their basketball schedules.
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to University of Idaho campus
The fatal stabbings of four students at the University of Idaho shook the college town of Moscow, a small community nestled in the rolling agricultural hills of the Palouse region that hadn’t seen a murder for five years. The Nov. 13 slayings seemed to mystify police, adding to the tension in town as the weeks went by without a break in the case. Then on Friday a suspect was arrested more than 2,500 miles away in Pennsylvania. ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Comments / 0