Column: Crab beignets a great paring for New Year's bubbly

As we look to a new year with hope and promise, many of us enjoy a celebratory toast with friends and loved ones to bid farewell to the past and welcome new beginnings. The beverage of choice for a toast is champagne, or its Italian cousin Prosecco or Spanish counterpart Cava.

Your bubbly libation pairs best with a bite that is rich and buttery with a fatty feel on your tongue. Camembert and brie are wonderful cheese choices, as well as creamy cheesecake for a sweet bite.

Lobster, oysters, prosciutto, smoked salmon, caviar, foie gras and sashimi or sushi are perfect protein-packed pairings. Appetizers or desserts with butter-laden crusts of puff pastry, tart or shortbread provide a balanced bite for effervescent acidity.

Even buttery popcorn, fatty nuts or crisp potato chips are surprisingly easy yet excellent choices for a nibble as you sip.

Many of our Southern favorites are perfect pairings for your bubbly. Deviled eggs can be enhanced with a little touch of caviar or prepared as tiny bites using quail eggs. Bite-sized fried chicken and waffles are also a fun little appetizer. The South’s favorite fried hush puppies are another great choice, as well as the French beignet from New Orleans.

Beignets are most commonly sweet bites of fried dough sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with café au lait or chicory coffee. These are essentially a type of fritter using yeast dough.

In France, they are sometimes made with pâte à choux dough and are curiously called Pets-de-nonne or nun's farts, pardon my french.

I like a savory beignet with the addition of buttery, rich crab. Lightly fried crab beignets with a tangy drizzle of creamy remoulade pair well with a dry, sparkling wine. Champagne’s dense yet crisp notes make it an excellent choice for the fried exterior of the sweet buttery crab and the mayonnaise-based sauce.

A sweet sparkling wine is never a good choice, though, so steer to a dry bubbly wine.

This week I have included my recipe for crab beignets with my Remoulade sauce. Enjoy!

Cheers and Happy New Year!

If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.

Crab Beignets

Makes 10-12

INGREDIENTS

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 8 ounces fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over

• ⅓ cup mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives

• ½ teaspoon lemon zest

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire

• ½ teaspoon Old Bay

• ½ teaspoon celery salt

• Dash of hot sauce

• Peanut oil, for frying, about 4 cups

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• ⅓ cup cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 cup amber lager

PREPARATION

• In a medium bowl combine shallot, garlic, crab, mayonnaise, chives, Dijon, Worcestershire, celery salt, Old Bay, hot sauce, and lemon zest. Gently fold to combine. Cover and chill up to 4 hours.

• Heat oil in a large heavy pot fitted until thermometer reads 375°F.

• Meanwhile whisk flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in beer, just to blend.

• Roll 1 heaping tablespoon of the chilled crab mixture into a ball, and with a slotted spoon gently drop into batter. Coat well and lift from batter, letting excess drip back into bowl. Carefully lower beignets into oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until crisp and deep golden brown, about 4 minutes, making sure to return oil to 375° between batches.

• Place fried beignets on a rack over a sheet pan or to a paper-towel–lined plate and season with salt. Serve warm with remoulade.

Remoulade

Makes 2 cups

INGREDIENTS

• 1/2 cup Ketchup

• 1 1/4 cup Duke’s

• 1/8 cup Dijon mustard

• 2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons cider vinegar

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1 teaspoon celery salt

• 1 tablespoons chopped parsley

• 1/2 cup finely diced green onion

• 2 teaspoons chopped garlic

• 2 teaspoons Frank’s

• 2 tablespoons horseradish

• 1 finely minced shallot

• S and P to taste

PREPARATION

Mix all together.