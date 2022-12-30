ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

A promise to myself...

By Thadd White Group Editor
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqHxf_0jyOdgIx00

As I sit here in my man cave that has become a de facto office, it is a mere 30 hours before Christmas. Schitt’s Creek is on the tv providing background noise and the only other light in the room is the Christmas tree.

Dinner is in the oven, the wife is napping in her chair just a few days following ACL surgery and the youngest child is whipping up on opponents in Madden while the oldest braves the last-minute shoppers.

It’s fairly quiet since both dogs and the cat have joined my wife in an evening siesta.

In that quiet I have had time to ponder the year that is coming to a close. Like the other 51 before it in my life, there have been good days and bad days along with triumphs and failures.

I’ve seen my youngest score 17 points in a stellar basketball performance – the best of what I hope will be a promising career. I’ve watched the oldest mature and start to realize what is out there in the world for him.

I’ve had the pleasure of sitting in the stands watching Lyndal coach and pour her heart into teaching the game of basketball she loves so dearly.

I’ve also watched Camden get knocked cold playing football, Alex struggle as he makes the transition from young adulthood to adulthood and my wife face discrimination because she is a female coaching a male team.

For myself, I’ve spent more time at work than at play. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing because I do love my job and, even if I didn’t, I need it to help provide for my family.

I haven’t seen my friends as much as I’d like. There seems to always be something else that takes my time rather than making the short trip to Windsor or the longer trips to Wilmington and Sanford.

My mother is not a young woman, although you couldn’t tell that from the way she accomplishes more before noon than most people do all day.

My brother is just as much a workaholic as I am. He spends far too many hours working and not enough taking care of himself.

In both cases, I see them far less than I should. It isn’t that they – or my nieces and nephews – don’t have a key place in my heart. It’s that I don’t take time to stop what I’m doing and spend time with them like I ought to.

We lost my father some two years ago now and I really thought that would be the impetus for doing better, but so far it hasn’t.

And, while I could be sad, I choose to look forward to a better year in 2023.

The job I love is trying to provide more help to free up the time I work when I shouldn’t. My children are growing into fine people and I couldn’t ask for a better family than I have – nor better friends either.

So, as 2022 draws to a close, I won’t make resolutions because they are too easily broken. But, I will make myself, my family and my friends a promise. I’ll prioritize better, spend time with the people I love and make sure the feelings next year are different than this one.

I wish you all the best in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Perquimans Weekly

Time is a thief...

I am honestly not sure that I really ever noticed how fast time went by until I had children. The saying time is a thief is surely correct, because it is. I felt like the days are just flying by and life is going by so quickly. I cannot believe that in January I will have a one year old and then in August I will have a five year...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: 2023 can be year of great increase —if you put in the work

God is never offended by our effort, only our earning. When it comes to salvation, the only thing we contribute is the sin that necessitates Jesus’ sacrificial gift. We see cause-and-effect agreements throughout the Old Testament. They often sound like, “If you will do this, then I will do this.” Yet, Jesus comes with salvation in His hands for all people and all that is required is faith. John 1:12...
The Perquimans Weekly

Can Christmas still inspire an end to war and fighting?

I have for the past few years shared in this space at Christmas a poem or two from my late friend Bill Warren. A wonderful poet and songwriter, he reminded me a lot of my father. They both were patriots and veterans. I might work some of Bill’s writings in for the New Year. Today, I share one of my father’s poems that I recently ran across again. He was a pastor, and I remember him reading this poem from the pulpit. ...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: When Jesus was born 'unto you,' that meant us, too

The most-quoted verse during the Christmas season was written by Luke. Though we may be quite separated by the centuries between us, we would do well to remember there was a bit of a gap between Luke and Jesus, too. Most likely, Luke never saw Jesus in the flesh. His life was changed by the body of Christ that introduced him to the life and teachings of Jesus, but Luke never laid eyes on Jesus Himself. Luke got all of his information either through divine...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Herod's futile brutality shows real power belongs to God

Racial tension, political conspiracy and increased immorality all sound like topics from our current day. But did you know these were issues in the 1st century? Out of all the chaos, just before the dawn of the 1st century, there arose one of the greatest villains in the Christmas story: King Herod. Herod hungered for power. In Matthew’s account of Jesus’ birth in chapter 2, verse 2, he records that...
The Perquimans Weekly

'Never stop reaching': COA celebrates 86 fall grads

College of The Albemarle celebrated approximately 86 graduates during its fall 2022 commencement Tuesday, Dec. 13. About half of those received diplomas in person at the ceremony in the Performing Arts Center on the COA campus in Elizabeth City. “Graduates, you are the reason that we are here,” COA President Jack Bagwell told those attending the ceremony. ...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Remembering Silent Nights

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the Angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a...
The Perquimans Weekly

Ode to Griff...

If you’ve ever owned a dog, you’ll know of what I write. Monday was tough, but not as tough as Tuesday night. There’s no more hair on the kitchen floor, there’s no pal waiting at the door. The house is silent, no Griff roaming, just an emptiness, no need knowing. ...
EDENTON, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

Dinner companions…

I was recently asked to name those I would invite to my dinner party if I could invite anyone of my choosing, living or dead. Certainly an interesting question, and one I have since given a lot of thought. There can be few things more enjoyable than an evening meal with good food, good wine and interesting dinner guests. There can also be few things worse than an evening with bad food or boring guests. ...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Advent and the coming of Christ

Some scholars believe that early on there was little connection between Advent and Christmas. They think the adventus (coming/arrival) or Advent was at least three-fold: the incarnation as represented by the Magi’s visit to the baby Jesus as detailed in Matthew 2:1-11; the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptizer in the Jordan, which is detailed in John 1:29-34; and Jesus’ first public miracle at the wedding feast in Cana, which is detailed in John 2:1-11. By the 6th century, Advent had been tied to...
The Perquimans Weekly

Stresses of the holidays...

It’s not always a holly jolly Christmas for some people. Beware of your mental health this holiday season. As someone who suffers from a mental illness, I try to do my best to stay aware of my mental health during November and December, when mental issues are reportedly higher in the United States. According to a recent poll by the American Psychological Association, 41 percent of surveyed Americans say their...
The Perquimans Weekly

Floating your boat…

Surfing the web is a lot like looking for gold. You have to sift through a lot of dirt to find that nugget for which you were searching. I have never looked for gold; though, I have turned the house upside down looking for my glasses that were on the top of my head all the time. I recently ran across a quote on the internet that I had to...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
485
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy