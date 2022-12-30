ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Time is a thief...

By Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer
 3 days ago

I am honestly not sure that I really ever noticed how fast time went by until I had children.

The saying time is a thief is surely correct, because it is. I felt like the days are just flying by and life is going by so quickly.

I cannot believe that in January I will have a one year old and then in August I will have a five year old. It feels like just yesterday I was bringing Ellison home from the hospital and that Gavin was only a year or so old.

These last few years have really gone by quickly. Before children I feel like I complained or never really knew how fast time was going by, because I thought it wasn’t going by fast enough. But now I wish that was still the case!

I feel like before I know it I will have two teenagers and then will really be wondering where the childhood years went!

With having children and realizing how time just gets away with you, I am slowly learning you cannot please everyone and making memories with them is way more important than anything else you may think you need to be doing.

I have learned with the oldest wants to snuggle, read a book or simply just sit with mama or if the youngest wants to be held more than usual, you do just those things because there will come a time where they do not want to do any of those things and that they think they are to grown for mama.

I remember a time where I thought I was just that, grown, and did not want those things from my mom or didn’t want my mom to help with anything. Well boy was I wrong for all of that because now I do not know what I would do without my mom.

As we all eventually grow out of that stage of not wanting mama’s help, snuggles or anything from mama we still need to enjoy and cherish all of the times that they do as children.

They certainly do not stay little for long, no matter how bad we want them to. I promise time will steel all that away and they will be running around talking, in school, a teenager and then grown before you can even realize it.

There are so many times I wish life or time would just stop or at least slow down but it doesn’t and because it doesn’t we have to keep going. But, even when life gets busy or time gets away from you, spending time with your little ones will always be more important.

So the laundry can wait, the dishes can wait, the floor can stay dirty for one more day, the clothes can stay in the hampers for another day and the toys can stay strung all over the living room for just another day.

There will come a day where there won’t be as much laundry, as many dishes, floor not as dirty, not as many clothes to fold and no toys to put away because time will have taken all of that from you and the children that once helped cause that mess in the house will be grown and may even have a house of their own that the mess is now being caused in.

So do not let time be so much of a thief to you and spend the time with your children and make the memories with them, as they are only little once.

The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

