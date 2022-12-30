ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

2022 Year in Review: October through December

By By Vernon Fueston For the Chowan Herald
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CZpG_0jyOdZ4k00

The final quarter of 2022 saw Edenton turn even more beautiful as it prepared for the holiday season.

Plenty of annual events helped highlight a wonderful holiday season in Chowan County.

Oct. 6 — Fair comes to Edenton;

Oct. 6 — Deputies, Edenton Police nab Philadelphia sexual assault suspect;

Oct. 13 — Death of two-year-old prompts investigation;

Oct. 13 — Regatta Fleet sails into Edenton Harbor;

Oct. 13 — 700 attend Colonial Market in Edenton;

Oct. 20 — Luminaria highlight of Edenton Relay for Life;

Oct. 20 — School board candidates address citizens;

Oct. 20 — Senator Budd visits Edenton, addresses I-87 project;

Oct. 27 — Sears building “repurposing” put on hold;

Oct. 27 — First responders honored in Edenton;

Oct. 27 — Lake Phelps water levels suffer from drought;

Nov. 3 — Edenton Chowan Schools breaks ground on new high school;

Nov. 3 — White Oak Pre-K earns five-star rating;

Nov. 3 — Inflation plays havoc with school cafeterias;

Nov. 12 — Kermit Nixon named to UMO Hall of Fame;

Nov. 10 — Commissioners approve tracking system in wake of jailbreak;

Nov. 10 — Elizabeth II sailing ship visits Edenton;

Nov. 17 — Edenton Chowan Schools to get three new school buses;

Nov. 17 — County declines to take Confederate monument;

Nov. 19 — The Herringbone holds grand opening;

Nov. 24 — Retired town manager Anne-Marie Knighton honored;

Nov. 24 — County awaits DEQ verdict on Timbermill Wind Farm;

Dec. 1 — Edenton Police team with Dollar General, DSS for toy drive;

Dec. 1 — County says monument not a “viable option;”

Dec. 1 — Opry to return Nov. 19;

Dec. 7 — American Legion Post 40 and Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Vets remember Pearl Harbor;

Dec. 8 — Chowan retains Tier 1 status with state;

Dec. 8 — Edenton retains ownership of town fire station;

Dec. 8 — Turkey Trot returns to Edenton;

Dec. 10 — Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade takes to South Broad Street;

Dec. 16 — United Daughters of the Confederacy sue Edenton to prevent statue’s relocation;

Dec. 22 — Ballard’s Bridge Christmas tree inspires community;

Dec. 22 — Trees of ‘Joy’ light up Edenton;

Dec. 22 — Edenton Town Council permits Jackson Dairy.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Suffolk church fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
SUFFOLK, VA
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in August. It was one of our most read stories of the year. CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in September. It was one of our most read stories of the year. The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coin dealer comes back to find his car trunk had broken into and multiple items inside were stolen. A coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business located in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, in Greenville, NC and December 18th.
GREENVILLE, NC
police1.com

Photo of the Week: The end of night watch

This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
483
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy