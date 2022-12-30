2022 Year in Review: October through December
The final quarter of 2022 saw Edenton turn even more beautiful as it prepared for the holiday season.
Plenty of annual events helped highlight a wonderful holiday season in Chowan County.
Oct. 6 — Fair comes to Edenton;
Oct. 6 — Deputies, Edenton Police nab Philadelphia sexual assault suspect;
Oct. 13 — Death of two-year-old prompts investigation;
Oct. 13 — Regatta Fleet sails into Edenton Harbor;
Oct. 13 — 700 attend Colonial Market in Edenton;
Oct. 20 — Luminaria highlight of Edenton Relay for Life;
Oct. 20 — School board candidates address citizens;
Oct. 20 — Senator Budd visits Edenton, addresses I-87 project;
Oct. 27 — Sears building “repurposing” put on hold;
Oct. 27 — First responders honored in Edenton;
Oct. 27 — Lake Phelps water levels suffer from drought;
Nov. 3 — Edenton Chowan Schools breaks ground on new high school;
Nov. 3 — White Oak Pre-K earns five-star rating;
Nov. 3 — Inflation plays havoc with school cafeterias;
Nov. 12 — Kermit Nixon named to UMO Hall of Fame;
Nov. 10 — Commissioners approve tracking system in wake of jailbreak;
Nov. 10 — Elizabeth II sailing ship visits Edenton;
Nov. 17 — Edenton Chowan Schools to get three new school buses;
Nov. 17 — County declines to take Confederate monument;
Nov. 19 — The Herringbone holds grand opening;
Nov. 24 — Retired town manager Anne-Marie Knighton honored;
Nov. 24 — County awaits DEQ verdict on Timbermill Wind Farm;
Dec. 1 — Edenton Police team with Dollar General, DSS for toy drive;
Dec. 1 — County says monument not a “viable option;”
Dec. 1 — Opry to return Nov. 19;
Dec. 7 — American Legion Post 40 and Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Vets remember Pearl Harbor;
Dec. 8 — Chowan retains Tier 1 status with state;
Dec. 8 — Edenton retains ownership of town fire station;
Dec. 8 — Turkey Trot returns to Edenton;
Dec. 10 — Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade takes to South Broad Street;
Dec. 16 — United Daughters of the Confederacy sue Edenton to prevent statue’s relocation;
Dec. 22 — Ballard’s Bridge Christmas tree inspires community;
Dec. 22 — Trees of ‘Joy’ light up Edenton;
Dec. 22 — Edenton Town Council permits Jackson Dairy.
