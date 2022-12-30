ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan Herald

Rethink takeout this new year...

By Mary Morris Columnist
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARUoK_0jyOdQ8D00

Happy New Year’s Eve after weeks of family time you may be really wanting to order out.

Ordering takeout often feels like the easiest, most convenient option on a busy weeknight when preparing a meal at home feels insurmountable – especially after a big week of holiday cooking.

Don’t worry we are not telling you to ditch the occasional takeout run. It is important to keep in mind that nearly all restaurant food is too salty but if you look closely, you can find dishes that aren’t full of cheese, red meat, sugar or half a day’s calories.

Making small changes to the way we order meals can improve the nutritional quality of the meal without sacrificing convenience or taste.

Tips to rethink takeout

• Stick to one starch. The default is often double refined carbs like a hamburger and fries. Go with your favorite starch and try to make it a whole grain.

• Replace red meat. Get poultry, seafood or beans. Also, look for the words grilled, steamed, lightly sautéed, baked and roasted on the menu.

• Load up on vegetables. Choose vegetable-based side dishes, pile vegetables onto your burrito bowl and don’t be afraid to try a vegetarian meal!

• Mind the sodium. Nearly all food served in restaurants is too salty. More vegetables can help counter the sodium in other items.

• Dressing on the side. Ask for any dressings, oil, butter or sauces on the side so that you can choose how much you add to your dish.

• Be mindful of portion sizes. Portion sizes are scaling up. Today’s “medium” is often yesterday’s “extra-large.” Share your meal with a friend or family member. Set aside half of your entree to save for another meal before you begin eating.

• Make water your beverage of choice. It is easy to forget about the sneaky calories in sugar-sweetened or alcoholic beverages.

For more ideas on choosing healthier options when eating out, go to https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ or contact Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or email mary_morris@ncsu.edu

Source: holidaychallenge@esmmweighless.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 3 Days

The 20 straight days of deals from McDonald’s is now in its second week if that is the kind of thing you are tracking. Naturally, there will be some freebies and deals to nab in the coming days. The most immediate concern is that you can wind up with...
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …

When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Mashed

TikTok Is Salivating Over A Chick-Fil-A Worker's Spicy Meal Hack

In a TikTok video with over 15 million views, user @destini.j shares how she enjoys eating spicy chicken when on break from her job at Chick-fil-A. She combines a medium waffle fry and a spicy chicken filet into a container. She then drizzled a Texas Pete hot sauce, sriracha, and ranch over the food and placed the lid before giving it a good shake. From there, TikTok users had a field day salivating over what they'd just witnessed.
Chowan Herald

Pair your beverage with something rich...

As we look to a new year with hope and promise, many of us enjoy a celebratory toast with friends and loved ones to bid farewell to the past and welcome new beginnings. The beverage of choice for a toast is champagne, or its Italian cousin Prosecco or Spanish counterpart Cava. Your bubbly libation pairs best with a bite that is rich and buttery with a fatty feel on your tongue. Camembert and brie are wonderful cheese choices, as well as creamy cheesecake for a...
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
483
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy