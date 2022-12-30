Take time for reflection...

As we reach the end of the holiday season it is important to reflect on the past year. Reflection is necessary for self-awareness. When we practice reflection we can find areas of our lives that may need improvement.

The will to improve requires us to understand that we make mistakes. Making mistakes is simply part of everyday life. Yet, what we do after identifying our mistakes is crucial. We can choose to ignore our mistakes – or we can reflect on our mistakes and attempt to avoid them in the future.

With a new year approaching I encourage you to reflect on improvements you can make in your life. Ask your loved ones and coworkers if there are things you can improve on. Consider the things you may not know about yourself and investigate what others think. This can help us to make improvements.

Making an effort to learn from the mistakes we have made can make our lives better and also improve the lives of those that come in contact with us. Consider what it means to reflect.

Investigate your own self-awareness. Compare and contrast your mistakes in order to find certain trends. If we can identify trends in our mistakes it can be easier to train ourselves to avoid them in the future.

Also ask yourself what you want to learn this year. Is there a new skill or hobby you’d like to try?

We can help you navigate learning that new skill or hobby at the library. We also are offering a variety of different programs in January.

Film Club will be on Jan. 3, 10, 24 and 31 at 5:30 p.m. Game night will be Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lego Club will be on Jan. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Storytime for ages two to 5 will be on Jan. 11 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. Book Club for ages 10–16 will be Jan. 31 at 4 p.m.

D&D youth club will be Jan. 12 and 26. Adult D&D club will be Jan. 5 and 19. The D&D clubs are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. We will have a maker space event using the Cricut Maker 3 on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. All of our events are open to the public and we invite you to participate.

Have a happy New Year!