WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team returned home to Rubin Arena this afternoon looking to pull upsets over the top two Sunshine State Conference sides in back-to-back games. After defeating No. 6 Tampa on Thursday, the Sailfish jumped out to a quick lead on No. 12 Eckerd before falling to 81-57 to drop to 7-5 on the season and 3-3 in SSC play.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO