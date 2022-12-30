ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hester's Triple Double Leads to Overtime Win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team returned to Rubin Arena for its first game of 2023, facing Eckerd College. The Sailfish needed overtime but eventually took down a pesky Tritons team due to a 24-point triple-double from Jakob Hester. PBA (6-6, 2-4 SSC) held Eckerd (5-7, 2-4 SSC) to two points in overtime, resulting in an 80-73 win at home.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Start New Year with Defeat Against No. 12 Tritons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team returned home to Rubin Arena this afternoon looking to pull upsets over the top two Sunshine State Conference sides in back-to-back games. After defeating No. 6 Tampa on Thursday, the Sailfish jumped out to a quick lead on No. 12 Eckerd before falling to 81-57 to drop to 7-5 on the season and 3-3 in SSC play.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
pbasailfish.com

Fletcher Wins SSC Player of the Week for Women's Basketball

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic women's basketball team received individual accolades today as Mariyah Fletcher was named the Sunshine State Conference Player of the Week for her performances over the last two games. Fletcher was a key piece in PBA's win over No. 6 Tampa on Dec. 29...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

