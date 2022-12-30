ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says

By Isaiah Varela
 3 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central.

Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from the second floor. The Visalia Police Department who was also on scene began evacuating residents.

After locating the fire in the wall and attic of one complex, firefighters say they were able to quickly contain it. The fire caused moderate damage to the building and forced 10 residents from three apartments to be displaced.

Officials say Red Cross provided assistance to the displaced residents.

The Visalia Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related
thesungazette.com

Fire damages Visalia apartment complex

VISALIA – In the early hours of the morning, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment building and was able to locate the fire burning in the wall and attic of one apartment. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2:31 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department was...
VISALIA, CA
Man jailed after crashing into Visalia Police cruiser: VPD

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was booked into jail after police say his car collided with an on-duty Visalia Police officer’s patrol vehicle Saturday night. Visalia police say one of their officers was traveling northbound on West Street, near Main Street,  just before 6:30 p.m. According to investigators, another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daniel Solis […]
VISALIA, CA
Dog gets rescued from a canal in Earlimart

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued from the Friant-Kern Canal in Earlimart, officials with the Tulare County Fire Department announced Wednesday. According to authorities, members from the Earlimart, Pixley, and Richgrove fire stations responded to the report of a dog in the Friant-Kern Canal in the area of Avenue 40 and Road […]
EARLIMART, CA
thesungazette.com

Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting

VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
Caltrans to drivers: ‘Don’t crowd the plow’

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting up to the mountains could be difficult this New Year’s weekend. Caltrans told us Friday, that any time you make the trip with snow expected in areas of high elevation like China Peak, as is likely in the days ahead, you should always be prepared. “We always tell people, […]
SHAVER LAKE, CA
Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues.  When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
FRESNO, CA
Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hotel in Downtown Fresno closed due to safety concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prominent Downtown Fresno hotel has closed its doors to the public and is apparently not accepting new bookings – following the announcement by city officials on Thursday that a safety assessment is currently underway. In a release from the City of Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer says that it came to […]
FRESNO, CA
Death notices for Dec. 29

Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Crews busy cleaning up what Fresno storm left behind

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost a full 24 hours after a storm passed through Fresno, crews with the city’s public works department spent the day cleaning up debris and potholes left behind. “We have crews out filling a lot of potholes today,” said Brian Russell, Assistant Director with the Public Works Department. “We’ve had some […]
FRESNO, CA
