thefastmode.com
Sisvel Launches 5G Multimode (5G MM) Licensing Program
Sisvel International announced the launch of its 5G Multimode (5G MM) Licensing Program. The 5G MM Program offers a single solution to license Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) for the use of cellular standards up to and including 5G. The license offer will be focused on consumer electronic products, and includes the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G SEPs owned by 14 founding companies: Alfred Consulting, Intellectual Discovery, JVCKENWOOD, KDDI, Koninklijke KPN N.V., Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, SK Telecom, Technology in Ariscale, Telefónica S.A., TIM S.p.A., Wilus, Wireless Innovations and Sisvel. Sisvel is also continuing discussions with various additional companies that may have an interest in joining the pool.
thefastmode.com
Rockwell Automation Delivers Expanded Hardware Support
One of the most desired improvements to the Studio 5000 Logix Designer experience in the process industry is the expansion for the SequenceManager™ to include 5x80P controller support. Customers will now be able to extend the same functionality that has been available and proven to a process application with...
thefastmode.com
Enea Secures Order for Signaling Security in Mobile Networks from European Operator
Enea has received an order for signaling security in mobile networks from a European telecom operator. The agreement covers new business with an existing customer and includes software as well as services in multiple countries. Revenues of EUR 1 million are booked in the fourth quarter of 2022. The remaining...
CNET
Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack
In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already back-ordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.
studyfinds.org
Best VPN Services: Top 5 Virtual Private Networks Recommended by Cybersecurity Experts
Do you know what a VPN is? VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network, which extends a private network across a public network. Users who utilize a VPN can send or receive encrypted data across public networks securely as if they were connected directly to a private network. A VPN conceals your IP address and makes sure your connection and identity are secure, even on public wifi or networks. The best VPN service has critical features such as multiple server locations, a no-log policy, and the flexibility of mobile options.
thefastmode.com
Anritsu Intros ML Software to Optimize 5G UE mmWave 3D EIS Scan Test Times
Anritsu Company introduces the Equivalent Isotropic Sensitivity – Cumulative Distribution Function (EIS-CDF) Optimization Using Machine Learning MX800010A-026 software option for its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A. This uses machine learning to optimize 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) 3D EIS Scan (EIS-CDF) test times. With the machine learning software installed, the...
marktechpost.com
Meet Rodin: A Novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework To Generate 3D Digital Avatars From Various Input Sources
Generative models are becoming the de-facto solution for many challenging tasks in computer science. They represent one of the most promising ways to analyze and synthesize visual data. Stable Diffusion is the best-known generative model for producing beautiful and realistic images from a complex input prompt. The architecture is based on Diffusion Models (DMs), which have shown phenomenal generative power for images and videos. The rapid advancements in diffusion and generative modeling are fueling a revolution in 2D content creation. The mantra is quite simple: “If you can describe it, you can visualize it.” or better, “if you can describe it, the model can paint it for you.” It is indeed incredible what generative models are capable of.
thefastmode.com
Employ (Don't Outsource) the Customer Service Experience Featured
Many believe outsourcing customer service is the obvious choice in today’s climate of cost-cutting and running a lean business. It’s considered less expensive, more scalable and easier to manage with an external call center director overseeing operations. Yet, an outsourced customer experience can make the difference between a loyal customer and one who unleashes the power of social media to decimate a brand.
thefastmode.com
Metaverse: 5 Biggest Tech Trends to Watch Out for in 2023 Featured
Metaverse was a hot topic in 2022 and it will continue to be in 2023 and beyond! The wow factor of Metaverse is its promising ability to reimagine digital experience. Following Facebook’s rebranding to Meta, Metaverse emerged as the talk of the town in no time. While Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta primarily focuses on creating hyper-real virtual reality environments, companies like Hyundai, Microsoft, Nvidia, Gucci, and Nike quickly joined the bandwagon to create Metaverse environments to collaborate and work on various digital transformation projects.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Raspberry Pi Simulators for Testing Your Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used in Internet of Things and robotics projects. It is cheap, powerful, and well-supported. But, due to various reasons, you might not always have a Raspberry Pi handy to test your project ideas. That's where a Raspberry Pi simulator comes in.
Zacks.com
Check Point (CHKP) & Intel Collab on Endpoint Security
CHKP - Free Report) recently extended its collaboration with Intel Corporation (. INTC - Free Report) to provide enhanced anti-ransomware capabilities to Check Point Harmony clients. Integrating the Threat Detection Technology (TDT), available on Intel’s vPro(R) platform into Check Point’s Harmony Endpoint solution offers processor level anti-ransomware security to the...
technewstoday.com
How to Update Router Firmware Netgear
Netgear’s current lineup of products includes everything from affordable Wi-Fi routers to high-end gaming routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems. Depending on which product you’re using, you can access the router’s web management interface, or use desktop/smartphone apps to update the router firmware. Users generally prefer auto-updating thanks...
technewstoday.com
How To Use A USB WiFi Adapter
Most USB WiFi Adapters these days are plug-and-play (PnP). This means you simply plug them into an available USB port and your PC can now connect to the WiFi. Yes, it’s that simple. That’s not to say this will always be the case though. Some will only start functioning...
Tech Times
Leveraging Remote Printing Over the Internet
A satellite office is a branch of a larger company that is located in a separate location from the main office. Satellite offices can vary in size and be located in different countries entirely. They're usually near another branch of the company, but sometimes can be found in different cities, states, countries and even continents. However, printing from these remote sites presents many obstacles and challenges.
Ars Technica
HandBrake video transcoder adds official AV1 codec support in latest release
Hardware and software support for the royalty-free AV1 video codec has been steadily building over the last couple years. Hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding is becoming standard in more GPUs, phone SoCs, and other hardware, while streaming video services like YouTube and Netflix have begun serving AV1-encoded video to devices that support it.
The Top 5 EMEA Super App Trends of 2022
Since the concept was first popularized, the super app trend has continued to gain traction. In fact, Paypal wants to be one; so does Elon Musk’s Twitter. But stating an intention and realizing the vision of a single integrated mobile experience that spans multiple consumer activities are very different things.
Verizon and other mobile providers shut down 3G network to make way for 5G
NATIONWIDE – Verizon finished shutting down its 3G network, Dec. 31, 2022, in efforts to make room for 5G. As a result, many older cell phones will be unable to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911, or use data services.
