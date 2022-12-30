Read full article on original website
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
tulsapeople.com
‘The perfect fit’: Former TU costume shop manager finds new home for 50,000-piece collection
Some artistic legacies live on in the realm of the intangible. Think about the teachers whose gifts keep influencing the work of their students, or a performer who made such a mark on a role that future interpreters can’t help but stay in conversation with it as they craft their own versions.
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie's BBQ and steakhouse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
Last chance for Oklahomans to visit Sapulpa’s iconic Route 66 Christmas Chute
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute has become a national hit. It’s been featured on the “Today Show” and in magazines like “Southern Living.”. One of the organizers, Will Berry, helped come up with the idea for the Christmas Chute, but said he never imagined it would take off like this.
tulsapeople.com
What works: Zen and the Art of Whatever Works is a secular addiction recovery program
We are the misfits. The cast out. We are the ones who do not fit in the traditional molds of addiction recovery. Those are the first few lines of the mission statement for Zen and the Art of Whatever Works, a secular addiction recovery program, typically read at the beginning of every meeting. The program is based in mindfulness, with a harm reduction outlook, explains Lane Hicks, who co-founded Zen Recovery with Spike Shavor in December 2021.
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
sillyamerica.com
Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
KRMG
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
news9.com
Green Country Doctor Discusses How Avoid Getting Sick Around the Holidays
Hospitals nationwide are dealing with high numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with Dr. Linda Sullivan from Utica Park Clinic about how to protect yourself from illness as the holiday season comes to an end.
KOKI FOX 23
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Tulsa King Free Online
Best sites to watch Tulsa King - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tulsa King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tulsa King on this page.
Broken Arrow to launch new door-to-door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
WAFB.com
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
news9.com
Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore
A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
KRMG
Screening held for documentary showcasing life of formerly incarcerated minister
TULSA, Okla. — A documentary screening was held at a north Tulsa restaurant on Saturday. The screening was held was Rubicon Restaurant, near E. Apache St. and N. Harvard Ave. The documentary was based on the book “I Broke Out of Prison,” by Raittia Rogers. Both the...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244 Saturday evening. Both highways were closed during the investigation
Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River
The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
