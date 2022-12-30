ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsapeople.com

What works: Zen and the Art of Whatever Works is a secular addiction recovery program

We are the misfits. The cast out. We are the ones who do not fit in the traditional molds of addiction recovery. Those are the first few lines of the mission statement for Zen and the Art of Whatever Works, a secular addiction recovery program, typically read at the beginning of every meeting. The program is based in mindfulness, with a harm reduction outlook, explains Lane Hicks, who co-founded Zen Recovery with Spike Shavor in December 2021.
TULSA, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Tulsa King Free Online

Best sites to watch Tulsa King - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tulsa King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tulsa King on this page.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
TULSA, OK
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cascia Hall Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River

The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
TULSA, OK

