A promise to myself...

By Thadd White Group Editor
 3 days ago

As I sit here in my man cave that has become a de facto office, it is a mere 30 hours before Christmas. Schitt’s Creek is on the tv providing background noise and the only other light in the room is the Christmas tree.

Dinner is in the oven, the wife is napping in her chair just a few days following ACL surgery and the youngest child is whipping up on opponents in Madden while the oldest braves the last-minute shoppers.

It’s fairly quiet since both dogs and the cat have joined my wife in an evening siesta.

In that quiet I have had time to ponder the year that is coming to a close. Like the other 51 before it in my life, there have been good days and bad days along with triumphs and failures.

I’ve seen my youngest score 17 points in a stellar basketball performance – the best of what I hope will be a promising career. I’ve watched the oldest mature and start to realize what is out there in the world for him.

I’ve had the pleasure of sitting in the stands watching Lyndal coach and pour her heart into teaching the game of basketball she loves so dearly.

I’ve also watched Camden get knocked cold playing football, Alex struggle as he makes the transition from young adulthood to adulthood and my wife face discrimination because she is a female coaching a male team.

For myself, I’ve spent more time at work than at play. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing because I do love my job and, even if I didn’t, I need it to help provide for my family.

I haven’t seen my friends as much as I’d like. There seems to always be something else that takes my time rather than making the short trip to Windsor or the longer trips to Wilmington and Sanford.

My mother is not a young woman, although you couldn’t tell that from the way she accomplishes more before noon than most people do all day.

My brother is just as much a workaholic as I am. He spends far too many hours working and not enough taking care of himself.

In both cases, I see them far less than I should. It isn’t that they – or my nieces and nephews – don’t have a key place in my heart. It’s that I don’t take time to stop what I’m doing and spend time with them like I ought to.

We lost my father some two years ago now and I really thought that would be the impetus for doing better, but so far it hasn’t.

And, while I could be sad, I choose to look forward to a better year in 2023.

The job I love is trying to provide more help to free up the time I work when I shouldn’t. My children are growing into fine people and I couldn’t ask for a better family than I have – nor better friends either.

So, as 2022 draws to a close, I won’t make resolutions because they are too easily broken. But, I will make myself, my family and my friends a promise. I’ll prioritize better, spend time with the people I love and make sure the feelings next year are different than this one.

I wish you all the best in 2023.

