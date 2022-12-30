ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 in review: October through December

By Thadd White Group Editor
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

Much of the final months of 2022 seemed focused on preparing for the future.

Whether it was an election, changing of the guard in Bertie County or attempts of local leaders to plan, the future was very much in focus over the final days of the calendar year.

Here is a look at some of the key headlines in the last three months of 2022.

Oct. 6 – A Windsor man is shot and killed near Washington;

Oct. 6 – The next phase of the Tall Glass of Water project begins;

Oct. 6 – Aulander conservationist Alton Perry wins award;

Oct. 6 – Bertie routs South Creek on Homecoming;

Oct. 13 – The kickoff for the new mural on Granville Street in Windsor is held;

Oct. 20 – An Aulander man is killed in a drive-by shooting;

Oct. 20 – Aulander Harvest Fest held;

Oct. 20 – Bethel Assembly Christian Academy secured a top four finish in the state volleyball tournament;

Oct. 27 – A juvenile petition is filed in the murder of Christopher Winborne, whose body was discovered July 22;

Oct. 27 – Events are announced for the 300th anniversary celebration;

Oct. 27 – Bertie garners electric bus from state grant;

Oct. 27 – Doodle Day is held for the Windsor mural project;

Oct. 27 – Lewiston Woodville sewer project begins;

Oct. 27 – Emily Caldwell of Colerain earns a doctorate from Baylor University;

Oct. 27 – Lawrence football rolls by Pungo Christian;

Nov. 3 – The 13th annual Bertie Spectacular goes off without a hitch;

Nov. 3 – ‘Night under the big top’ goes draws large crowds;

Nov. 3 – Lawrence Academy football falls in league championship game;

Nov. 10 – Bertie County Schools awarded $490K safety grant;

Nov. 10 – Judge Brenda Branch rejects a plea deal in the animal cruelty case of Cherelle Askew;

Nov. 10 – Bertie County celebrates 300 years;

Nov. 10 – TGOW Project grant submitted;

Nov. 17 – Corey Ballance and Michael White are elected Bertie County Commissioners; Vernette Henderson wins open seat on school board;

Nov. 17 – Gang forum sponsored by Bertie County Schools;

Nov. 17 – William Barber III addresses climate change at a forum held at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church;

Nov. 24 – Norman Cherry Sr. retires from service to the Bertie County Board of Education;

Nov. 24 – Former State Sen. Bob Steinburg pitches himself as a lobbyist to the Bertie County Commissioners;

Dec. 1 – Bertie County Sheriff-elect Tyrone Ruffin says he is ready, thankful;

Dec. 1 – ‘Back Home for the Holidays’ held at Bertie Arts Council;

Dec. 1 – Aulander hosts USDA forum for residents;

Dec. 8 – Bertie County swears in new sheriff Tyrone Ruffin and new commissioners Michael White and Corey Ballance;

Dec. 8 – Cherelle Asew held for evaluation;

Dec. 8 – Courtney Hoggard signs a letter to attend Salem Community College in New Jersey;

Dec. 15 – Aulander moves forward with trying to purchase a bucket truck;

Dec. 15 – Pets get a photo with Santa Claus;

Dec. 15 – Windsor celebrates Christmas with annual parade;

Dec. 22 – Wreaths Across America held at two Windsor cemeteries;

Dec. 22 – Mural on Granville Street in Windsor officially dedicated;

Dec. 22 – District Attorney Valerie Asbell lauded in retirement dinner;

Dec. 22 – School board members sworn in, Rickey Freeman elected board chair.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.

