ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Suu Kyi faces 33 years in jail after final Myanmar verdicts

By Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to seven more years in prison after she was found guilty of five charges of corruption during her time in government, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A special court inside the compound of Naypyidaw Prison ruled on Friday the 77-year-old failed to follow financial regulations in renting and buying a helicopter between 2019 and 2021, the person said, asking for anonymity because the matter was not yet public.

It’s the final round of criminal verdicts against the former leader since the military toppled her democratically-elected government in a 2021 coup. It brings her total jail term to 33 years, extinguishing any chance of her staging a political comeback while the junta remains in power.

Ex-president Win Myint was also sentenced to 7 more years in prison for the same charges filed in November 2021, the person said, taking the total jail term to 12 years. Both denied all charges and pleaded not guilty, and their legal teams are planning to appeal the verdict, the person added.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the ruling State Administration Council, didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The Southeast Asian country has been grappling with soaring inflation and shrinking foreign-currency reserves amid international sanctions following the military coup. The World Bank’s private-sector arm is divesting its stakes in Yoma Bank, one of the nation’s largest private lenders, while the lack of foreign loans has resulted in some projects being stalled.

More than 2,600 civilians have been killed and over 16,500 others arrested in a military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the coup. More than 130 people, including university students, have been sentenced to death for anti-regime activities, and tens of thousands of political prisoners remain behind bars, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Brazil vice president criticizes Bolsonaro supporters over chaos

Brazil’s outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro helped foment social tension after losing the country’s elections, and his followers should support a change in administrations, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said Saturday. “Leaders who were supposed to reassure and unite the nation” instead allowed silence to “create a climate of chaos,” Mourao said during a televised address that didn’t identify Bolsonaro by name. Mourao, who had a public falling out with Bolsonaro during...
Leader Telegram

Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul's military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. ...
Leader Telegram

Australia pushes for landmark indigenous referendum in 2023

Australians could vote on changing the country’s constitution to set up a representative Indigenous body in parliament as early as August, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney told the Sun-Herald newspaper. The campaign is for a “voice to parliament,” which involves establishing a representative body to advise lawmakers on behalf of Indigenous Australians. The details remain unclear, but a Yes campaign is set to begin in late February. Enabling legislation could be drafted “sometime in March” before it is scrutinized by a parliamentary committee for six...
Leader Telegram

Colombia’s government agrees to cease-fire with rebel groups

Colombia’s government has agreed to a cease-fire with guerrilla factions and paramilitary groups as the nation seeks to start peace negotiations, President Gustavo Petro said. The agreement includes talks with National Liberation Army rebels and former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia dissidents who didn’t demobilize during the peace deal signed in 2016, Petro said in a tweet on New Year’s eve. “Total peace will be a reality,” Petro said, adding...
Leader Telegram

Taliban divisions inflamed by sweeping restrictions on women

The Taliban’s sweeping orders to restrict women’s rights have exacerbated divisions in the militant group to the point where rival factions are surrounding themselves with loyal troops, according to people familiar with the matter. The Taliban last week prohibited women from attending universities or working in non-governmental organizations, adding to directives this year banning them from using gyms, amusement parks and public baths — as well as the ability to travel more than 70 kilometers (43 miles) without a male escort. The moves sparked outrage...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy