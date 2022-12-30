ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservationists turn to glue to make seeds stick on windy Yorkshire moor

Conservation work at Fleet Moss in North Yorkshire.

Green sludge pours out of thick hosepipes wielded by two Welshmen in a bog in the north of England. It is not many people’s vision of cutting-edge technology.

But although the goop splattering messily on to bare patches of moorland may not look much, it is the first of its kind – a special type of glue designed to help restore vital peatland, which has been disappearing at rapid rates.

Blanket bog, as it is known, is increasingly recognised as an essential part of the landscape, capable of preventing large-scale flooding, and one of the UK’s best carbon stores.

Some of the peat is 8,000 years old. During the work here in North Yorkshire, contractors found a perfectly preserved tree trunk that was carbon-dated to 4,000 years, probably part of an ancient forest in effect pickled by the acidic peat.

Only a few European countries have blanket bog and it is mostly concentrated in Ireland, Scotland and England. In England, 92% of it is in the north, mostly in Yorkshire.

A century of moorland mismanagement for agriculture and grouse shooting has led to severe erosion, and this precious peat built up over thousands of years is being washed away, turning rivers and streams in the valleys many miles below a deep, rich brown.

Bioengineer Rob Williams spraying a prototype organic glue on to patches of bare peat at Fleet Moss. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

So far, efforts to stabilise the peat have been working. At Fleet Moss, a North Yorkshire moor 560 metres (1,850ft) above sea level between Wharfedale and Wensleydale, a Yorkshire Peat Partnership project to create dams and reintroduce wildlife is already bearing fruit, only a couple of years after the first interventions were made.

Before the conservation work, the land was fairly monocultural – acres and acres of heather with not much variety in the animals that made a home there. Now there are owls, frogs, foxes and weasels, and there have been signs of otters too.

It has not been an easy process. The conservationists have been using grass seeds to stabilise the peat, stopping it from getting washed away while allowing bog plants to flourish. Eventually, the land will be too wet for the grass to survive and instead the peat will be held together by moisture-wicking sphagnum moss, which can hold 26 times its weight in water.

This has worked on many areas of the moorland but there are some teething problems. Even at the height of summer, the weather on some of England’s highest terrain can be fierce, and scattering grass seeds on areas that are immediately battered by wind and rain has proved to be a pointless endeavour.

Stick in the mud: a sprayed patch of peatland. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

“We have this problem with some areas of peat we’ve tried to restore in the past that the restoration just hasn’t taken,” said Dr Emma Shuttleworth, a lecturer in physical geography at the University of Manchester, one of the partners on the project, which is funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through Innovate UK with additional funding secured from Vp plc.

This is where the green sludge and the hose-wielding Welshmen from the bioengineering company TerrAffix come in. TerrAffix uses a hydroseeder to spray the mix of brash (chopped heather), grass seeds, fertiliser and a special adhesive, or tackifier, to areas facing the prevailing wind.

The equipment is designed for reseeding prairies in the US but the team here tend to use it on sports pitches and the steep slopes of motorway embankments, which they specialise in.

It will be six to 18 months until the results are known. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

“The habitat is very different to what we’d normally be working with,” said Tim Ace, a bioengineer. “It’s wet and acidic, and prone to erosion. That’s because peat is hydrophobic and boggy.”

They are using a tractor with tracks instead of tyres, but even then they have to be careful, and after all the labour deployed in harsh conditions, there are still no guarantees it will work.

It will be a tense six to 18 months until they know what the results are. After that, conservationists will put in plugs of plants such as bog asphodel and sphagnum moss in the hopes of repopulating the moorland with plants that would still be there had humans never tampered with the fragile ecosystem.

If it works, the approach could be used across similar habitats all over Europe.

“This is more experimental than anything I’ve done in peatland restoration before,” Shuttleworth added. “It’s really exciting and it could be the last piece of the puzzle for these really difficult to restore areas of peat.”

