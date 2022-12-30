ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara beats San Francisco 79-67 in WCC opener

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski and Carlos Stewart scored 18 points apiece and Santa Clara pulled away in the second half to beat San Francisco 79-67 in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.

Podziemski had five rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Broncos (13-3). Stewart hit just 3 of 10 shots from the floor, but he made all 11 of his free throws, adding four assists.

Keshawn Justice finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists for Santa Clara. Parker Braun had 11 points and nine rebounds, while Jaden Bediako scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Khalil Shabazz topped the Dons (11-5) with 23 points and five steals. Zane Meeks had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Tyrell Roberts scored 12.

Podziemski had nine points in the second half and Stewart, Justice and Bediako all scored eight to help the Broncos pull away from a 38-38 tie at intermission.

