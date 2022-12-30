Suspect killed West Valley City roommate over 'bad feeling,' police say

A suspect was arrested early Thursday after police say he shot and killed his West Valley City roommate because of a "bad feeling."

Miguel Zamora Bonilla, 21, faces charges of murder and obstruction of justice following the arrest.

According to the arrest document, police arrived at a home in the area of 4200 South and 3200 West at about 4:15 a.m. and were pointed towards Bonilla who was sitting inside a parked vehicle. He directed officers to the basement of the house where they found the male victim.

A witness who was in the house overnight said he heard a "loud bang" around 3 a.m. and went to investigate. After not finding Bonilla in his room, the witness went to the victim's basement room and found him shot to death.

The witness called Bonilla, who told him where he was and needed to be picked up. Bonilla said he woke up and had a "bad feeling." He went outside, then returned and shot the victim twice before fleeing the home.

Bonilla said he had dismantled the weapon and threw the pieces into several sewers in the area, wanting to make it appear that the shooting was a home invasion and someone else was responsible for the death.

Bonilla was taken into custody and brought to the Salt Lake County Jail.