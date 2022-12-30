Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Returns And Wins The SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez tonight on SmackDown. Then, following the match, Charlotte made her huge return to WWE sporting new gear and a new theme song. Ronda figured she would challenge her for the title at Royal Rumble, but Charlotte said she wanted a title match right now tonight. Ronda was feeling spicy and accepted. About two minutes later, Ronda surely regretted her decision because Charlotte picked up the win and is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion!
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Announcer Don West Passes Away Aged 59
The former announcer and sales director for IMPACT Wrestling has sadly passed away. The news was broken by West’s longtime commentary partner in IMPACT, Mike Tenay. Tenay had spoken to West’s wife, who confirmed the news to him that the announcer had sadly passed away. Don West worked...
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Wrestling Unboxing Live V Results (12/30/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 147: Unboxing Live V event on December 30 from The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. You can read the full results for the show below. – CPF def. Dan Maloney, Luke Jacobs, Mad Kurt and Man Like Del Boy (Doris) – Charles Crowley def. MAGGOT.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
bodyslam.net
ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X14 Results (12/29/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Pitfighter X14 event on December 29 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. You can read the full results below. – Steel Cage Match: AKIRA def. Alec Price. – Steel Cage Match: Chris Bradley...
bodyslam.net
RevPro Seasons Beatings Results (12/30/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Seasons Beatings event on December 30 from The Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. You can see the full results below. – Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna (c) def. Lucia Lee. – Zak Knight def. Shaun Jackson. – Gabriel Kidd def. Chris...
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood And Anthony Henry Working Through Injuries
Dax Harwood and Anthony Henry are both banged up, but working through injuries. According to a new report by Fighful Select, Dax Harwood is working hurt and is still banged up from his match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match in December 2022. Harwood was reportedly injured after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.
bodyslam.net
Konosuke Takeshita In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Konosuke Takeshita has journeyed back to Japan for the New Year and has been spotted with a familiar face. With NJPW Wrestle Kingdom occurring on January 4th, the event is set for the Tokyo Dome and some unfamiliar faces have been rumored to appear at the event. Takeshita posted to...
bodyslam.net
IWTV Class Of ’22 Results (12/30/22)
Independent WrestlingTV held its IWTV Class of 22 event on December 30 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. You can read the full results from the event below. – T4 Summit Quarter Finals: (Violence Is Forever Dominic Garrini and...
bodyslam.net
JCW BattleBowl Results (1/1/23)
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its BattleBowl event on January 1 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jay Lyon & Ellis Taylor def. Midas Black & Charlie Tiger. – Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay...
bodyslam.net
AIW Jet Black New Year Results (12/30/22)
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its Jet Black New Year event on December 30 from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey...
bodyslam.net
GCW 56 Nights Results – 1/1/23
January 1 from Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results are below. GCW 56 Nights Results (1/1) Winner enters at #30 in the Do or Die Rumble: Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver, Willie Mack, Alec Price, Blake Christian, and Joey Janela; Janela took the fall, so he was replaced in the Do or Die Rumble.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Thanks The WWE Universe Following His Return To The Ring
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday, teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a thank you to the WWE Universe. He made special note to mention the “time and energy” that his fans constantly spend on him.
bodyslam.net
GCW Til Infinity Results (12/31/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Til Infinity event on December 31 from Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The event aired on FITE TV. You can find the results for the show below. – East Coast Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) def. Wasted Youth...
bodyslam.net
Montez Ford To Release First Album This Year
Wrestling fans rejoice, as Montez Ford of the Street Profits is set to release his debut album in March 2023. The news was announced by Ford himself on social media, where he shared the exciting news with his followers and teased some of the upcoming tracks. Fans of The Street...
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says It Was His Decision To Make His Relationship With AEW Deteriorate
Eric Bischoff originally had a decent relationship with the company and its president Tony Khan. However, Eric Bischoff has been absent from AEW programming over the past several months since he grew critical of AEW’s booking decisions. Bischoff recently addressed his relationship with AEW during a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.
bodyslam.net
WCW Canceled “Avengers Style” Storyline
WCW were ready to have the Avengers before the Avengers. According to Vince Russo on Wrestling Binge, the WCW Avengers concept was inspired by the popular Marvel Comics superhero team, the Avengers. Hogan was set to play the leader of the group, with other wrestlers filling out the roster. However, the storyline was never fully realized, much to the frustration of Russo and the creative team.
bodyslam.net
Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses His Status For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against The Great Muta at the NOAH The New Year show on January 1st, 2023. After a hard-fought battle, it was Nakamura who stood tall and won the match. With Nakamura currently staying in Japan, many fans wondered whether he will make his way to Wrestle...
Comments / 0