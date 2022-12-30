Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
Sparta beats host Walnut Grove to win tournament title
ASH GROVE – The ending of last season’s Morris Brothers Holiday Classic has haunted the Sparta girls basketball team for the past year. This year’s tournament will evoke much more positive memories — and for a lot longer, too. Brynn Holt and Megan Brown scored 13...
Ozark Sports Zone
Carl Junction dominates Kinloch wrestling tournament with 400.5 team points
Knocking off a reigning state champion earned Carl Junction’s Sam Melton the Kinloch Classic Most Outstanding Wrestler award and was part of the Bulldogs’ runaway team championship Friday. Melton’s 120-pound title tilt with Monett’s Simon Hartline, a Class 2 state champion at 106 last season, lived up to...
Ozark Sports Zone
Clay leads Bears to win over Valley favorite Drake
SPRINGFIELD – Donovan Clay scored three points in the final 77 seconds and finished with a team-high 15 points on the afternoon to lift Missouri State to a 52-49 home win over visiting Drake here Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference play. Clay’s jumper with 1:07 to go erased Drake’s...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic upsets top seed Grain Valley to claim first Pink & White championship since 2012
Kaemyn Bekemeier set the tone early for the Republic Lady Tigers on Friday night. The senior guard opened the White Division Championship game with a 3-pointer on her way to leading the Lady Tigers to a 59-48 victory over Grain Valley for their first championship in the Pink and White Lady Classic since 2012.
Ozark Sports Zone
Nixa finishes runner-up in Pink Division
The Nixa Lady Eagles jumped on the Greenwood, Ark., Lady Bulldogs right out of the gate in the Pink Division Championship game, but were not able to sustain it in a 66-51 loss Friday evening at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center. Nixa, the No. 3 seed in the...
Ozark Sports Zone
VIDEO: Drury 80, St. Mary’s 56
Drury quickly extended their lead to 16 points to open the second half, using strong defense and long-range scoring to improve to 4-8 on the season. “I thought defensively, the guys were active today,” said Drury head coach Chris Foster. “We didn’t rebound well in the first half, but then much better in the second. It was good to get their game legs under them and it was a good first game back from the break.”
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears top Aces for fourth straight win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball (7-4, 2-0 MVC) defeated Evansville (5-5, 0-2 MVC) on the road, 73-61, to remain undefeated in conference action and extend its win streak to five games. MSU’s fifth-year seniors led the charge for the Lady Bears including a 27-point, 10-rebound, six-steal...
rockmnation.com
Two top-25 wins! Let’s recap and look ahead.
Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Missouri is coming off of two of the biggest victories in some time, and it feels great. So, this episode is mostly recapping the big, Top-25 wins against Illinois and Kentucky. Episode Breakdown:. 00:00 - 02:00:...
fourstateshomepage.com
Wildcat Glades join MO State Parks First Day Hike 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
KTLO
West Plains man suffers minor injuries in motorcycle accident Thursday
A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon on his motorcycle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 50-year-old Terry Darnell was traveling northbound on County Road 6070 a half mile west of West Plains and lost control of his motorcycle when making a right turn.
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
mo.gov
New Christian County conservation agent will be patrolling familiar area
Body SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Makayla Leppert may be new to the job of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agent for Christian County, but the area she’ll be patrolling is very familiar to her. Leppert is the new conservation agent for Christian County, replacing Jeff Harris who retired in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
lakeexpo.com
Susan Carol Graham (December 29, 1948 - December 26, 2022)
Susan Carol Graham age 73 went on to be with the Lord Monday, December 26, 2022. Susan was born December 29, 1948, the daughter of Jack and Ethel Jean Bishop. On December 24, 1966 in Bushnell Illinois, Susan was united in marriage to Larry Graham. They shared 60 blessed years together, 56 married. Susan worked side-by-side with Larry at their family business Larry’s Meat Market, for close to 30 years Susan also owned Kelebek’s Consignment for over seven years where she poured her heart and her passion into the people and projects that made her heart full.
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
