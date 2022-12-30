The day, the week and the year are all winding down today. New Year's Eve is tomorrow night. You might be feeling festive, and want to throw together a party your friends will not forget. This time of year, all eyes are on what spirits will be served to ring in the new year. Beer, whiskey, some new flavor of the week. It's hard to keep up on the booze train. It's amazing what you can find with Google. I asked what the favorite drink might be for us in the frigid tundra that we call North Dakota. I thought it might something warm. Nope! It found a site called yummly.com. Here is the rundown of our favorite holiday drinks in this part of the world. It could for Christmas. It might be for New Years. Who cares, we are talking booze!

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO