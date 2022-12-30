ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, PA

Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Locality pay carries uncertain fate in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it be teachers, police or corrections officers -- all are in short supply. That reality is especially true in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, where Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the cost of living is much higher with the area’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

PSC approves increases for West Virginia American Water

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) -In an order entered on Friday, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) approved a joint agreement reached last month in West Virginia American Water’s request for approval of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program, referred to as a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The joint agreement was reached between West Virginia American Water, PSC staff, and the PSC’s Consumer Advocate Division. The DSIC program and its associated surcharge mechanism allow the company to receive more timely cost recovery of certain infrastructure investments deemed just, reasonable, and in the public interest, enabling the company to accelerate its infrastructure replacement and reliability program.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

WVU Extension has their free seed program up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Extension Office has started up their seed program for the new growing year. The Grow This program sends out seeds to West Virginia residents who are interested in growing a garden. It started back in 2018 and has grown over the years, especially during...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In West Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss

Visiting the best things to do in West Virginia is something you won’t want to miss on your southern U.S. travels. From beautiful rolling hills, fall foliage-covered mountains, and breathtaking waterfalls to historical sites, unique museums, and memorable brews, West Virginia is the hidden gem of the south!. You...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: 2022 Year In Review

ALMOST HEAVEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — 2020 and 2021 proved to be very challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 global pandemic had incredibly far reaching effects on just about everything, even a fun feature segment like Traveling West Virginia felt the impact. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING changed at WCHS. The once full newsroom became a ghost town with everyone working remotely that could.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV

Community Policy