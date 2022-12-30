Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Related
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
2023 Spotlight: Palm Beach County remains the place to be
December 2022 — Palm Beach County has earned the nickname of “Wall Street of the South,” and despite challenges in infrastructure and housing, the region is slated for continued growth. In 2022, Palm Beach experienced explosive growth in unique ways with its economic diversity, a strengthening business...
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
wlrn.org
Broward County tell Sheriff Tony he is out as 911 communications operator
New year, new 911 operators. The Broward Sheriff's Office's agreement with the county to run the area's 911 communication system expired this morning. The county say they will now make plans to transition from BSO to a different organization who will who receive emergency calls and dispatch officers. It came...
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
Boil-water notice in effect for areas of Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE — Several neighborhoods in Belle Glade are being asked to boil their water until further notice, a precautionary measure following the repair of a water main break. The break was discovered south of James Wheeler Way at about 9 a.m. Saturday and workers restored service within two...
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
gotowncrier.com
Wellington To Partner With The County On Senior Meal Program
Senior citizens in Wellington looking for free, nutritious meals, along with social activities, will soon be able to find both, Monday through Friday, at the Wellington Community Center. In partnership with the Palm Beach County Division of Senior Services, a congregate meal site will begin operations in January 2023 at...
cw34.com
Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
cw34.com
Man starts pilot program geared to fight homelessness in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now everything from the food on our table to the roofs over our heads is becoming more and more expensive and for some, options have become so limited they find themselves losing their homes. Sean Shea the founder VIB, a data company...
Cops Remind Celebratory Gunfire Illegal, HOA’s Remind Fireworks May Be Fined
Palm Beach County Prepares For New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s New Year’s Eve in South Florida and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that firing a gun to celebrate 2023 is illegal. Firing a […]
gotowncrier.com
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
Here’s Who Got Arrested For DUI In Delray Beach, Boca Raton On New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day
Just A Handful of Arrests As Of Mid-Day Sunday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The warnings about enhanced DUI enforcement issued by area police departments may have worked as a strong deterrent for revealers who were planning to drink and drive home. As of […]
WSVN-TV
2 workers look back on decades-long careers at Broward Health Medical Center as hospital celebrates 86th anniversary
(WSVN) - Dedicating your life to a career at one place is unusual these days. But two employees at Broward Health Medical Center are celebrating a lifetime of work there just in time for the hospital’s 86th anniversary. Karen Hensel shines the 7 Spotlight. Steve Fredrickson (speaking on the...
cw34.com
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
Comments / 0