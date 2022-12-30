Read full article on original website
Broward County tell Sheriff Tony he is out as 911 communications operator
New year, new 911 operators. The Broward Sheriff's Office's agreement with the county to run the area's 911 communication system expired this morning. The county say they will now make plans to transition from BSO to a different organization who will who receive emergency calls and dispatch officers. It came...
'Your blood is my blood:' Man accused of battering woman in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of battering a woman and telling her his political connections would make it all go away. On Nov. 21, an officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department was dispatched to 600 West Blue Heron Boulevard after receiving reports of domestic violence.
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
Neihborborhood shaken after innocent bystander killled
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.
Cops Remind Celebratory Gunfire Illegal, HOA’s Remind Fireworks May Be Fined
Palm Beach County Prepares For New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s New Year’s Eve in South Florida and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that firing a gun to celebrate 2023 is illegal. Firing a […]
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
Man starts pilot program geared to fight homelessness in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now everything from the food on our table to the roofs over our heads is becoming more and more expensive and for some, options have become so limited they find themselves losing their homes. Sean Shea the founder VIB, a data company...
Police: Men block exit at bank ATM in Boca, rob two at gunpoint
BOCA RATON — Two armed men in an SUV blocked the exit at a bank's drive-thru ATM on Saturday afternoon, then robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, police said Sunday. The man and woman pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Highway shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Boca Raton police said. The woman exited through the driver’s side and withdrew cash from the ATM, as a newer-model SUV of an unknown make also pulled into the bank, blocking the exit.
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
