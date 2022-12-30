ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
Delray man, 89, killed in Boynton wreck

BOYNTON BEACH — An 89-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Friday night at a Boynton Beach intersection when he crashed his car into a concrete pole, police said Sunday. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling north around 7 p.m. on Congress Avenue at the intersection with West Woolbright Road when his Cadillac CT4 veered right, then struck the concrete pole, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90

Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
Police: Men block exit at bank ATM in Boca, rob two at gunpoint

BOCA RATON — Two armed men in an SUV blocked the exit at a bank's drive-thru ATM on Saturday afternoon, then robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, police said Sunday. The man and woman pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Highway shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Boca Raton police said. The woman exited through the driver’s side and withdrew cash from the ATM, as a newer-model SUV of an unknown make also pulled into the bank, blocking the exit.
