Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
gotowncrier.com
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
gotowncrier.com
Wellington To Partner With The County On Senior Meal Program
Senior citizens in Wellington looking for free, nutritious meals, along with social activities, will soon be able to find both, Monday through Friday, at the Wellington Community Center. In partnership with the Palm Beach County Division of Senior Services, a congregate meal site will begin operations in January 2023 at...
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduate Takes Over as Coral Springs Charter’s Cheerleading Coach
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduate McKenzie Palumbo has officially been named Head Coach of Coral Springs Charter cheerleading team. A 2012 graduate, Palumbo takes over the reign as the cheerleading coach for the Panthers after former coach Rachal Garris moved to Georgia. Palumbo is the second MSD graduate to be hired this year, with Max Boling taking over as the new baseball coach.
gotowncrier.com
LWV To Host PBC Administrator Verdenia Baker
The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County will host an informative lunch event on Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023, at 11 a.m. featuring Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker. The start of 2023 is the perfect time to get an update on “the State of the County” — and no...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS WELCOMES 1ST BABY OF 2023
Coral Springs, Florida – January 1, 2023– Broward Health Coral Springs has welcomed the first baby of the New Year. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5 pounds, 13 ounces baby girl, was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Her parents, Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale were excited to welcome Liaxandra to the family! She is the couple’s first baby.
wlrn.org
Broward County tell Sheriff Tony he is out as 911 communications operator
New year, new 911 operators. The Broward Sheriff's Office's agreement with the county to run the area's 911 communication system expired this morning. The county say they will now make plans to transition from BSO to a different organization who will who receive emergency calls and dispatch officers. It came...
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
Florida’s Lion Country Safari welcomes giraffe calf
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A South Florida drive-through safari park welcomed a giraffe calf on Tuesday, officials said. In a news release, Lion Country Safari announced the birth of a male giraffe calf. The yet unnamed calf was born to Ayanna, an 18-year-old giraffe, WPEC-TV reported. The new addition to...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023
Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
gotowncrier.com
RPB Council OKs Car Wash, Postpones Public Art Project
At the Royal Palm Beach Village Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, the council approved a car wash project despite opposition from its neighbors and decided to rethink a planned public art project. El Car Wash RPB LLC was granted approval to redevelop an old, vacant bank site located at...
gotowncrier.com
Sheriff Honors Heroes, PBSO Employees At Awards Ceremony
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw presented awards to members of the community and to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office employees on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The agency’s annual awards ceremony was held at the PBSO Training Facility in West Palm Beach. Members of the public were presented with...
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist
Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no one on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters […]
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
Comments / 3