Amtrak refuses to be left behind as the world of transportation changes into fuel-efficient transportation and becomes more time efficient. Last week the railroad company announced they will introduce new trains in 2026. Amtrak also has plans to continue to operate on routes across the country. The new Amtrak Airo trains will feature a modern aesthetic, more space, and panoramic windows. They have also announced they expect the new set of trains to be faster with loads of contemporary amenities.

9 DAYS AGO