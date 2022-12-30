Rhea is a gorgeous, 6-year-old feline with memorizing bright yellow eyes. She takes a while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she turns into a complete chatterbox! Rhea got along great with the other cats in her previous home and loved to sunbathe on the screened in porch. This timid but loving girl gets frequently overlooked due to her initial shyness. Rhea is looking for an owner who can be patient with her and allow her to flourish into the playful and loving kitten that we all know is inside.

STUART, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO