Wellington, FL

Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023

Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Kings Point spirit shines in holiday parade and decorating contest

Maybe it’s the fact that Kings Point has never had a golf cart parade—or maybe the hefty prizes had an impact on participation. Residents were clearly keen on the idea; 43 residents entered the contest. On December 17 they gathered by the North Clubhouse to be judged by Chris Robinson, Dave Wetmore and John Moore. As they rolled through the neighborhood on a three-mile course, residents, impressed by the creativity and holiday spirit, cheered them on.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Adopt Rhea and Bandit! Rescue Pets of the Week!

Rhea is a gorgeous, 6-year-old feline with memorizing bright yellow eyes. She takes a while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she turns into a complete chatterbox! Rhea got along great with the other cats in her previous home and loved to sunbathe on the screened in porch. This timid but loving girl gets frequently overlooked due to her initial shyness. Rhea is looking for an owner who can be patient with her and allow her to flourish into the playful and loving kitten that we all know is inside.
STUART, FL
Wellington To Partner With The County On Senior Meal Program

Senior citizens in Wellington looking for free, nutritious meals, along with social activities, will soon be able to find both, Monday through Friday, at the Wellington Community Center. In partnership with the Palm Beach County Division of Senior Services, a congregate meal site will begin operations in January 2023 at...
WELLINGTON, FL
Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center

Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
WELLINGTON, FL
RPB Council OKs Car Wash, Postpones Public Art Project

At the Royal Palm Beach Village Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, the council approved a car wash project despite opposition from its neighbors and decided to rethink a planned public art project. El Car Wash RPB LLC was granted approval to redevelop an old, vacant bank site located at...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Mall At Wellington Green Announces Three New Store Openings

Three new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch, Wonder Sweets Bakery and Trendz add to the robust offerings in apparel, health, beauty and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. BoxLunch — Altruistic gift and novelty retailer BoxLunch...
WELLINGTON, FL
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope

Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
BOCA RATON, FL
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM WELCOMES ITS FIRST BABIES OF 2023

January 1, 2023 – A warm Memorial Healthcare System welcome to babies Talia and Liam, the first children born at its hospitals in 2023. Talia was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million

2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90

Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
WELLINGTON, FL

