Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food
Kwanzaa celebrations took place in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Wellington on Friday. The holiday lasts seven days.
MLK Committee, KP’s Barber Shop resume their annual Christmas Dinner for the homeless
Pompano Beach – A Christmas Day tradition of giving resumed Sunday, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. The Martin Luther King Committee and KP’s Clean N Fresh Barber Shop fed homeless individuals Sunday at the E. Pat Larkins Center during their Christmas Dinner on MLK. Ribs, chicken, ham,...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023
Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
observernews.net
Kings Point spirit shines in holiday parade and decorating contest
Maybe it’s the fact that Kings Point has never had a golf cart parade—or maybe the hefty prizes had an impact on participation. Residents were clearly keen on the idea; 43 residents entered the contest. On December 17 they gathered by the North Clubhouse to be judged by Chris Robinson, Dave Wetmore and John Moore. As they rolled through the neighborhood on a three-mile course, residents, impressed by the creativity and holiday spirit, cheered them on.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Rhea and Bandit! Rescue Pets of the Week!
Rhea is a gorgeous, 6-year-old feline with memorizing bright yellow eyes. She takes a while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she turns into a complete chatterbox! Rhea got along great with the other cats in her previous home and loved to sunbathe on the screened in porch. This timid but loving girl gets frequently overlooked due to her initial shyness. Rhea is looking for an owner who can be patient with her and allow her to flourish into the playful and loving kitten that we all know is inside.
gotowncrier.com
Wellington To Partner With The County On Senior Meal Program
Senior citizens in Wellington looking for free, nutritious meals, along with social activities, will soon be able to find both, Monday through Friday, at the Wellington Community Center. In partnership with the Palm Beach County Division of Senior Services, a congregate meal site will begin operations in January 2023 at...
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
gotowncrier.com
Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center
Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
cw34.com
Man starts pilot program geared to fight homelessness in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now everything from the food on our table to the roofs over our heads is becoming more and more expensive and for some, options have become so limited they find themselves losing their homes. Sean Shea the founder VIB, a data company...
gotowncrier.com
RPB Council OKs Car Wash, Postpones Public Art Project
At the Royal Palm Beach Village Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, the council approved a car wash project despite opposition from its neighbors and decided to rethink a planned public art project. El Car Wash RPB LLC was granted approval to redevelop an old, vacant bank site located at...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
"Dangerously Full" South Florida Pet Shelter Urges Residents To Adopt
The Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Shelter near West Palm Beach is over-capacity for dogs and near capacity for cats.
gotowncrier.com
Mall At Wellington Green Announces Three New Store Openings
Three new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch, Wonder Sweets Bakery and Trendz add to the robust offerings in apparel, health, beauty and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. BoxLunch — Altruistic gift and novelty retailer BoxLunch...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
Florida’s Lion Country Safari welcomes giraffe calf
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A South Florida drive-through safari park welcomed a giraffe calf on Tuesday, officials said. In a news release, Lion Country Safari announced the birth of a male giraffe calf. The yet unnamed calf was born to Ayanna, an 18-year-old giraffe, WPEC-TV reported. The new addition to...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM WELCOMES ITS FIRST BABIES OF 2023
January 1, 2023 – A warm Memorial Healthcare System welcome to babies Talia and Liam, the first children born at its hospitals in 2023. Talia was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
gotowncrier.com
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
