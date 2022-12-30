ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral

Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral

French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Beloved Lip-Syncing YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at Age 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill has passed away. According to TMZ, Cahill's manager, David Graham, confirmed his death, citing complications from recent heart surgery. Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. Keenan reportedly passed away Thursday...
Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick Once Scolded Himself, Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

Snoop Dogg said he was intimidated by Dionne Warwick after she scolded him and the late Tupac Shakur over their misogynistic lyrics years ago. In the new CNN film Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Over, which premiered last Sunday (Jan. 1), the veteran soul singer recalled organizing a meeting with some of hip-hop's prominent gangsta rappers in the 1990s to discuss the misogynistic lyrics she's been hearing in their music.
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance

On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
Young Thug’s Dad Says His Son Should Reject a Plea Deal If Offered

In the wake of several YSL members taking plea deals in Young Thug's upcoming racketeering trial, the rapper's dad said his son should reject a plea deal if offered. In an interview with Infamous Sylvia, which was conducted on Friday (Dec. 30) via her Twitter account, Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams, Sr., proclaimed his son's innocence and said if prosecutors offered the embattled rapper a plea deal, he should reject it.
