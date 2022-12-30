Read full article on original website
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
X-Ray Photos Surface of Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot After Tory Lanez Shooting
More evidence from the Tory Lanez trial has surfaced online. This time, X-ray photos of Megan Thee Stallion's feet and the bloody aftermath following the Tory Lanez shooting have come to light. On Sunday (Jan. 1), YouTube personality Nique at Nite shared a series of photo exhibits from the Tory...
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′
Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral
Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Doja Cat Files Police Report After Receiving Chat Room Death Threat
Doja Cat is taking legal action against a person who allegedly threatened her in a chat room. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Dec. 30), Doja Cat filed a police report after receiving a death threat in a private chat room. A rep for the Los Angeles County...
Christine Brown Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is moving on to a new chapter after splitting from Kody Brown, however, that does not mean that her time on television is over. Taking to TikTok, she shared that she will "definitely not be leaving" the hit TLC show Sister Wives. In the video, she showed off her Utah home and shared some details about the production of the show.
Beloved Lip-Syncing YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at Age 27
YouTube star Keenan Cahill has passed away. According to TMZ, Cahill's manager, David Graham, confirmed his death, citing complications from recent heart surgery. Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. Keenan reportedly passed away Thursday...
Kim Kardashian Open to the Possibility of Having More Children in the Future
Kim Kardashian is not throwing away the possibility of having more children in the future. Recently, the SKIMS founder appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where she talked about expanding her family in the future. "I just don't wanna say—never say never. I'm obviously right at the end of that...
Drake Ghostwriter Quentin Miller Claims He’s Never Officially Been Paid for Writing Drizzy Songs
Quentin Miller, the Atlanta artist and songwriter known for being outed as Drake's ghostwriter in 2015, is now claiming he was never officially paid for working with Drizzy due to a bad publishing deal. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), VladTV aired a portion of their interview with Miller, where he talked...
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita’s House Broken Into by Woman Who Had Been ‘Harassing’ Them for Two Months
An alleged stalker broke into the home of recently married YouTubers and internet personalities Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita. "Today someone broke into our house. A woman, that we don't know, entered our home unannounced," Julien wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story Jan. 2. "I immediately subdued...
Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick Once Scolded Himself, Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics
Snoop Dogg said he was intimidated by Dionne Warwick after she scolded him and the late Tupac Shakur over their misogynistic lyrics years ago. In the new CNN film Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Over, which premiered last Sunday (Jan. 1), the veteran soul singer recalled organizing a meeting with some of hip-hop's prominent gangsta rappers in the 1990s to discuss the misogynistic lyrics she's been hearing in their music.
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Soulja Boy Opposes YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘Stop the Violence’ Message, Says He’s Promoting Violence
In one strange showing of braggadocio, Soulja Boy is appearing to oppose YoungBoy Never Broke Again's recent "stop the violence" message and is countering it by saying he is instead promoting violence. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Soulja Boy hopped on social media in a Livestream that devolved into him going...
Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa Are Mentors for Upcoming Girl Group BABYMONSTER
A new girl group from YG Entertainment is coming this year, and Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa have served as mentors for the seven-member group. According to a YouTube video announcement, the group is set to debut in 2023. Jennie assisted the group with performance and rap expertise, while Lisa lended...
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
Young Thug’s Dad Says His Son Should Reject a Plea Deal If Offered
In the wake of several YSL members taking plea deals in Young Thug's upcoming racketeering trial, the rapper's dad said his son should reject a plea deal if offered. In an interview with Infamous Sylvia, which was conducted on Friday (Dec. 30) via her Twitter account, Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams, Sr., proclaimed his son's innocence and said if prosecutors offered the embattled rapper a plea deal, he should reject it.
