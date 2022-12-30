4 unhoused people die in San Jose amid cold temperatures

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – The bitter cold and rain can be deadly for people who don't have a roof over their heads. KRON4 spoke with the Santa Clara County coroner's office — they say at least four unhoused people have died from exposure over the past two weeks.

"We encourage you to seek shelter now, stay dry and come out of the cold," said Kia Xiong with the county's emergency risk communications.

Xiong is sounding the alarm saying unhoused people should not try to ride out the chilly temperatures and rain as it's too dangerous.

The Santa Clara medical examiner is investigating one recent death as cold-related. This comes after at least three unhoused men died in the freezing cold several weeks ago.

The county is opening its libraries for people to use, during the day.

"The county library is operating under its normal hours, and we encourage all of our community members to go there if they need a respite from this cold and wet weather," Xiong said.

The Roosevelt Community Center in San Jose is open all night for people who need a place to stay. Find a list of warming center locations below.

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave.

Cupertino, CA

Hours of Operation:

Tues., Dec. 27 to Thurs., Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St.,

Gilroy, CA

Hours of Operation

Tues., Dec. 27 to Wed., Dec. 28 from 1 to 9 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Road

Los Altos, CA

Hours of Operation

Tues., Dec. 27 to Thurs., Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Milpitas Library

160 N. Main St.

Milpitas, CA

Hours of Operation

Tues., Dec. 27 to Thurs., Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Ave.

Morgan Hill

Hours of Operation

Tues., Dec. 27 to Wed., Dec. 28 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave.

Saratoga, CA

Hours of Operation

Tues., Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 28 to Thurs., Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Road

Los Altos, CA

Hours of Operation

Tues., Dec. 27 to Wed., Dec. 28 from 11 am to 8 pm

Thurs., Dec. 29 from 11 am to 5 pm

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.