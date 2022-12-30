ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Vigil being held Sunday night for Blizzard 2022 victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo community gathered Sunday night to say goodbye to 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who died while waiting for help. She died in her car after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Meet Western New York's New Year's babies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man killed in stabbing Sunday morning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police. Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning on Ladner Avenue. Police officers responded to the first block of Ladner Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said that detectives reported two 18-year-old men were shot at a large...
BUFFALO, NY

