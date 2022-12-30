Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Vigil being held Sunday night for Blizzard 2022 victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo community gathered Sunday night to say goodbye to 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who died while waiting for help. She died in her car after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23.
Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed. The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed. City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening...
Meet Western New York's New Year's babies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
ABC News
Strangers donate over $261K for Buffalo woman and man she helped during blizzard
People have come together to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for two Buffalo, New York, residents after a historic blizzard ravaged western New York over the Christmas holiday. The city received 51 inches of snow, a record for two days. An online fundraiser for Sha'Kyra Aughtry has raised over...
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
Woman Shares Final Text From Sister Who Died in Buffalo Storm
Anndel Taylor was stuck in her car for hours before she died, likely due to carbon monoxide poisoning as the rising snow covered her exhaust pipe.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Buffalo's deadly blizzard by the numbers: What made the storm so historic
NEW YORK — It was a once-in-a-generation event. The major winter storm that impacted parts of the U.S. last week devastated Western New York. The Buffalo region, which is no stranger to snow, was walloped with prolonged whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures that contributed to dozens of fatalities. New...
erienewsnow.com
Buffalo pastors rescued more than 100 people and housed them in their church during the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Al and Vivian Robinson added more than 100 people to their family in the last few days, all thanks to the couple’s kindness in the face of a deadly storm. The couple, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo, New York,...
Buffalo grandmother found dead in snow outside house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family is mourning the loss of a grandmother who went out on Christmas Eve during a blizzard in Buffalo and died just a few hundred feet away from her home. At least 40 people died in western New York in the winter storm that swept...
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
Niagara Falls man killed in stabbing Sunday morning
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police. Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, […]
FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The long arm of the law seems to have finally caught up with a man who used to live in Franklinville, NY, and was allegedly involved in an incident on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo that resulted in him being indicted on hate crime charges. This story, which has gone on...
Two Buffalo teens help reach service dogs stuck inside during blizzard
"The dogs were just as happy to see us as we were happy to see them," Chris Kreiger said.
A Code Blue has been issued for southern Erie County for Sunday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County on Sunday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:. 586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204; accessible location, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)
WGRZ TV
Overnight shootings on Ladner Ave, in Buffalo
Two men were shot during a large house party on Ladner Avenue in Buffalo. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.
2 teens in hospital after early Sunday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning on Ladner Avenue. Police officers responded to the first block of Ladner Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said that detectives reported two 18-year-old men were shot at a large...
