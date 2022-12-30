Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women deliver late against Valpo
MURRAY — While Murray State’s women’s basketball program has made very strong strides in the past two seasons, the times it has experienced difficulty have come in the fourth quarter. The Racers swallowed four very tough losses last season after being unable to hold fourth-quarter leads and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men start ’23 with fitting, decisive scoring run
EVANSVILLE — Several hours after the arrival of the year 2023, Murray State’s men’s basketball team uncorked what probably could be described as a fitting scoring run against new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville. The Racers opened their first game of 2023 with …. a 23-1 spurt....
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers take Hardwood Classic title
MURRAY — Calloway County’s Jonah Butler turned the championship game Friday of The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic into his own personal block party to help lead his team to a 71-61 victory over St. Benedict at Auburndale out of the Memphis area. Butler swatted away 10 of the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers drop two on Friday in Classic
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers had a full day of girls basketball work on Friday as they played in back-to-back games against Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central on the final day of The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic. As for their first game against Muhlenberg, the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tilghman pressure defense hampers Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The second game that the Murray High Lady Tigers played Thursday in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic did not go like they would have hoped, as they lost to the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado, 49-23. The Lady Tigers (4-5) had a problem with turnovers as they had 33 of them over the course of the game at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The majority of those turnovers were in the first half, as the Lady Tigers had 22 of those miscues in the first two quarters. That kept Murray High from getting into an offensive flow.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers snap skid at Smoky Mountain Winter Classic
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — With a big second half performance, the Murray High Tigers picked up a much-needed 61-42 boys basketball victory against East Jackson (Georgia) Friday morning in their last game of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic. Junior forward Lincoln English’s 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists paved...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is welcoming their first New Year's baby. Deacon Nelson was born at 9:07 a.m. Sunday morning to Morgan, 28, and Dalton, 24. Deacon weighs 7 lb, 8 oz and measures in at 21.5 inches. Deacon is the Nelson family's first baby.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm
MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
thunderboltradio.com
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels Wed. classes as repairs continue on water-damaged schools
BENTON, KY — Students returning from Christmas Break will have to wait at least one more day as the district continues cleaning and making needed repairs following water damage resulting from last week's winter storm. On Dec. 28, Local 6 reported that five schools sustained damage caused by frozen...
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
An Indiana man was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
kbsi23.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
