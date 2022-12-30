Read full article on original website
Rae Sremmurd Drops New Sonny Digital-Produced Single, “Torpedo”
Seven months have passed since Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee officially announced their long-awaited fourth studio album, Sremm4Life. The lauded sibling duo hasn’t reunited on wax for a full-length project since their ambitious triple album SR3MM in 2018. While many fans hoped Rae Sremmurd’s fourth joint outing would arrive in 2022, that no longer appears to be the case.
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023
With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
Uncle Murda Releases ‘Rap Up 2022’: Listen
It’s that time of the year again. Uncle Murda has been quite successful with his annual “Rap Up” series where he recaps all the news worthy instances and happenings in Hip Hip and beyond of the year. He is back tonight on first day of the year with his new song ‘Rap Up 2022’ produced by Great John Music.
Wiz Khalifa releases new song 'Never Drinking Again'
Wiz Khalifa released the song "Never Drinking Again" ahead of New Year's celebrations.
Watch: SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Sony Music Responsible For Paying $160M For Cousin Stizz Concert Shooting
Sony Music Holdings will have to pay $160 million in damages after two concert attendees died via gunshot at a Cousin Stizz show in Atlanta in 2017. The decision was reached on Dec. 15. AllHipHop reported that Sony was found partially at fault for the deaths, as they did not offer sufficient protection for the concertgoers. The $160 million also covers two other merged cases that Sony was sued for with similar circumstances. More from VIBE.comSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape VictimRoddy Ricch Facing...
DaBaby Is Feeling Like “Joc In 06” On New Single
DaBaby’s keeping a steady stream of releases coming, even during the holidays. The “ROCKSTAR” rapper returned this week with a brand new single titled, “Joc In 06.” Just before New Year, the rapper comes through with high energy on his latest single over Playboi Carti-esque production. Throughout the song, he flexes his speedy flow and witty bars across the effort.
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting
As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Confirm Romantic Relationship
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have confirmed they are dating. The couple had sparked rumors that they are an item when they were spotted partying together in September around Angela Simmons’ 35th birthday. It was a full circle moment as Gotti first took his chance when he name dropped Angela on his 2016 single ‘Down in The DM‘.
Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022
Hip-Hop Wired has complied 40 of the best Hip-Hop albums of the year. We didn't include project with less than 10 songs. The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1Drake's Producer Noah '40' Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee StallionDrake Lyrics From His 'Degrassi' Years Resurface In...
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2023?
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. In case you missed...
Nicci Gilbert Takes Down Tory Lanez Plaques Following Conviction
Nicci Gilbert has removed plaques earned through Tory Lanez’s sampling of Brownstone’s “If You Love Me” following his conviction. The 1994 R&B song was looped throughout the Canadian musician’s July 2015 debut single “Say It.” The remake reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA in April 2019.More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Found Guilty On All Felony Counts In 2020 Shooting, Father ReactsPetition Calls For Appeal Of Tory Lanez's Guilty Verdict In Megan Thee Stallion TrialTory Lanez Will Not Take The Stand In Megan Thee Stallion Trial Related Story Tory Lanez Found Guilty On All Felony...
Wiz Khalifa Swears He’s “Never Drinking Again” on 2022 Send Off Single
Wiz Khalifa’s latest single, “#NeverDrinkingAgain,” is a last minute entry on his list of 2022 releases before heading into the new year. On the new track, the rapper recounts the night before to figure out where his will power clocked out for the evening. “Lotta women, no liquor/I don’t really want my head spinning/I know where to start, know the beginning,” he raps, retracing his steps through a hazy hangover. “It be like two shots then I’m loaded/Then them two shots turn to 40/Then I wake up in the morning like/How did I slip up?/When I said I wasn’t...
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Cardi B & Offset Perform Together At Miami Nightclub NYE Party: Video
Cardi B and her husband Offset rang in the new year with a wild performance in Miami. The gorgeous couple appeared together at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night to an audience full of stans. In videos circulating online, as seen below, Cardi B and Offset sing around a stripper pole in the middle of the stage as the crowd erupted in applause. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even added clips of the extravaganza to her Instagram Stories.
