ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The 10 new music acts to watch in 2023

By Megan Graye and Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hdww1_0jyOKBoX00

With the music industry picking up steam post-pandemic, there’s been a palpable energy shift in the new music we’re hearing from future stars. From sharp-tongued indie-pop to fast-paced drum and bass, this new wave of artists aren’t here to mess around.

Here are the 10 artists we think you should keep an eye on in 2023.

Bloody Civilian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iZG4_0jyOKBoX00

Nigerian singer and producer Bloody Civilian is a born storyteller, drawing on her west African heritage along with influences such as Frank Ocean and Kid Cudi. Born Emoseh Khamofu, she released her debut single “How to Kill a Man” – a heady concoction of juddering rhythms and infectious hooks – last year. This was followed by “Wake Up”, a collaboration with fellow Nigerian artist Rema that appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Don’t mess with her – she’s here to slay. Roisin O’Connor

Caity Baser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLkrO_0jyOKBoX00

Caity Baser is a riot, ushering in a new era of bright, bold Gen-Z pop. She launched her first songs on TikTok but had already released her debut EP, Lil CB , by the time labels began circling. Snapped up by EMI in summer last year, she’s managed to maintain her DIY sensibilities on songs such as the Nineties garage-influenced “Friendly Sex”, and the breakup bop “X&Y”. With her combination of Charli XCX’s gum-chewing insouciance, Meghan Trainor’s tongue-in-cheek candour and Lily Allen’s early ska and reggae influences, she’s hard to resist. ROC

Charlotte Plank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyPlL_0jyOKBoX00

In the first flush of a drum and bass renaissance comes Charlotte Plank, a 21-year-old producer and singer who just signed to Black Butter records. She’s drawn inevitable comparisons to her peer PinkPantheress, thanks to the way she melds Nineties and Noughties grunge and R&B with jungle and electronic music. Yet her style is that touch breezier, with perky beats and shuffling rhythms melding with downcast lyrics about “lost boys” and self-sabotaging behaviour. She claims she’ll make you hate her – I’m not so sure. ROC

Dolores Forever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSdnG_0jyOKBoX00

Dolores Forever are Yorkshire’s Hannah Wilson and Copenhagen’s Julia Fabrin. They met at a house party in London, bonding over a mutual adoration for the Spice Girls, Stevie Nicks and Sharon Van Etten. You can credit this unusual blend of influences for their wry but catchy indie pop: “I’m having the time of my life,” they insist on “Conversations with Strangers”, the title track from their 2022 EP. Catch their headline set at London’s Omeara in February. ROC

English Teacher

English Teacher have already had a promising start, with three performances at Glastonbury, a record deal and support acts for Mercury Prize-nominated indie band Yard Act. The Leeds-formed quartet tackle everything from testicles to the track and trace app – all through the surrealist gaze of frontwoman Lily Fontaine. Around Fontaine’s metaphorical lyrics, the band’s “arts indie” allows for every instrument to shine, with their building wonky riffs and noisy, detailed exclamations. Not bad for what bassist Lewis Whiting calls “silly noisy guitar music”. You can read our full interview with the English Teacher here. Megan Graye

FLO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pd462_0jyOKBoX00

Following the success of their breakout single “Cardboard Box”, British trio FLO – formed of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer – scooped the Rising Star gong for this year’s Brit Awards. They’ve shrugged off comparisons to Little Mix, but there’s no question that they’re helping to fill a void left by the fellow girl group after their hiatus. The Noughties R&B influences will delight millennials everywhere, while their empowering anthems and Y2K fashion are catnip for the TikTok generation. Our prediction? They could be just the ticket for cracking the picky US market. ROC

Hannah Jadugu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1FtQ_0jyOKBoX00

Hannah Jadugu’s sun-kissed, whimsical DIY sound brings something new to the table. The Texas-born, New York-based artist started by making music on her iPhone. Since the release of 2021’s “What’s Going On”, though, the 20-year-old has achieved industry attention and support slots for Arlo Parks, Metronomy and Faye Webster. Jadugu’s youthful indie-pop soothes like a summer afternoon – a much-needed antidote to those January blues. Last year, she took on her first UK shows, no doubt leaving them hungry for more. Her debut album, due out next spring, should keep them satisfied. MG

Joesef

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axX8C_0jyOKBoX00

Joesef had no intention of being an artist. That was until friends heard the Glaswegian’s velvety voice while he was “absolutely sh**faced” at an open-mic in 2019. Three years later, the charismatic Scot has performed sold-out headline shows at Shepherd’s Bush Empire and supported Arlo Parks, Rina Sawayama and Paolo Nutini. With debut album Permanent Damage due out in January and continuous support across Radio 1, we predict a summer of love for his wistful, woozy alt-pop. MG

NewDad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHbrC_0jyOKBoX00

Galway band NewDad was born out of a school project. Now, thanks to their indie-pop earworms, their days of school and exams are long behind them. Listen to “Blue” for moody, bass-driven melodies that swim around singer Julie Dawson’s dulcet vocals. She condemns an ex-partner for wasting her time: “While you were making up your mind/ I lost mine”. Their layered guitars lend them an old-school grunge edge. Major support slots (Dope Lemon, Paolo Nutini), several 6 Music playlists and a sold-out headline tour across the UK and Ireland have followed. MG

Wunderhorse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhaKu_0jyOKBoX00

Wunderhorse’s debut album was one of the best of the year. Cub is a coming-of-age future classic or, as frontman and writer Jacob Slater describes it, “connecting the dots from a 17-year-old me, to now”. The band, who are just off the back of a support tour with Fontaines DC, combine muddy rock and Nineties-infused grunge with stories of growth, healing and forgiveness. Across the 11 tracks, Slater’s solemn storytelling is met with ambitious melodies that nod to the likes of Radiohead, Nirvana and the Stone Roses. And with a nearly sold-out tour of their own for 2023, Wunderhorse are sure to be leading the race. You can read our full interview with Wunderhorse here. MG

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits

Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’

Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
Robb Report

Prince and Whitney Houston vs. Shakira and Journey: Which Music Company Owns the Greatest Hits?

‘Selling out” used to be a bad thing. But then certain musicians started getting offered up to half a billion dollars for the rights to their entire recording output, and selling out suddenly became rather enviable. Investors spent $5.3 billion on music catalogs last year, snapping up artists’ oeuvres the way people used to collect LPs, and everyone from Bruce Springsteen ($500 million) to Bob Dylan ($300 million) has decided to cash in. Two of the strongest players in the game are Primary Wave and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Which has the best playlist? Listen up.  Primary Wave Hipgnosis Songs Fund THE ARTIST WHO...
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Rolling Stone

Maxi Jazz, Frontman for U.K. Dance Band Faithless, Dead at 65

Maxi Jazz, frontman for the U.K. dance group Faithless, has died at the age of 65. In a statement shared to social media, his bandmates Rollo and Sister Bliss hailed the singer as a “beautiful person” and a “genius.” “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night,” they wrote. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.” “He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work...
The Independent

YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies aged 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill has died aged 27, his manager confirmed to TMZ.The beloved YouTuber, who was known for his lip-sync videos with celebrities, passed away in a Chicago hospital on Thursday 29 December after being taken off life support.His manager, David Graham, told TMZ that Cahill had undergone open heart surgery on 15 December, but the internet personality was put on life support after complications from the procedure.The Independent has reached out for confirmation.Cahill, who was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, had shared with his followers on social media that he was undergoing open heart surgery. “For those who...
CHICAGO, IL
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
The Independent

Andrew Tate: A ‘multi-millionaire’ kickboxer and once self-proclaimed misogynist

Social media influencer Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.A former kickboxing world champion, 36-year-old Tate amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.He claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan this month that he was the “most googled man on earth”, but Google Trends ranked him the eighth most searched person globally in 2022.His commentary across social media platforms has been met with controversy.In 2017, he was banned on Twitter for saying...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
AL.com

Best of 2022: Nine albums we reckoned with

I have to admit, most of the music I listened to this year was dominated by Cocomelon, the Encanto soundtrack and lullabies. So I relied on my colleagues to put together a list of music that I’m going to be listening to for the rest of the year. What’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hypebae

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is the First Vinyl Record to Outsell CDs Since 1987

Taylor Swift keeps breaking records with her latest album, Midnights. It’s been reported that the hit LP is the first vinyl to outsell CDs since 1987. So far, Midnights has sold roughly 800,000 vinyl copies. “It’s a watershed moment for the entire music industry,” Kim Bayley, the chief executive...
Loudwire

Artists Answer – What Was Your Band’s Big Break?

Ever wonder how your favorite bands got their ‘big break’? We asked members of Sevendust, Clutch, Lamb of God, Mastodon and more about the moment they knew their bands had made it. “In 1993, when major labels were signing any band that remotely resembled Nirvana… rule of thumb...
The Independent

‘Our tears are not in vain’: Shakira shares New Year message about ‘suffering heartache’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years of marriage.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More...
The Independent

‘Here’s to getting older, getting bolder’: Paulina Porizkova shares bare-faced selfie to launch 2023

Paulina Porizkova has started the new year by sharing an inspiring message with her fans.On Instagram, the Swedish model shared a photograph of herself wearing no makeup alongside a lengthy caption detailing her plans for 2023, praising the art of “getting older” and “getting bolder”.“First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son,” the 57-year-old began.“2022 began with me being immersed in writing my book and in my past.“It ended with the gratification of my book reaching you all, and your reactions to it.”In 2022, Porizkova published her...
The Independent

Bridgerton fans get first look at young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte

Netflix has released the first image of Lady Danbury in the forthcoming Bridgerton prequel series.Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will give viewers an insight into the early stages of Charlotte’s marriage to King George and show her journey to becoming the most powerful woman in England.Meanwhile, Agatha Danbury – played by Arsema Thomas – uses Charlotte’s growing profile as an opportunity to emerge as a star of the social scene in her own right, all while navigating her marriage to a significantly older man.According to Netflix, Danbury is an early confidante of the Queen. The character description reads: “With...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy