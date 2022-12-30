ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Was 2022 the worst ever year for Christmas TV?

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKkAU_0jyOK98K00

There’s something a bit magical about television on Christmas . Maybe it’s the cold weather driving everyone indoors. The gluttonous, slowly digesting roast dinners pinning everyone to the sofa. The intra-family arguments that need drowning out with noise. For whatever reason, Christmas always seems to be the time when most everyone agrees to convene around the TV screen and watch whatever’s on – an ingrained, sacred ritual somewhat befitting a religious holiday. I’m not sure Christmas TV has ever been less nourishing, however, than this year.

With a few notable exceptions, the UK’s 2022 Christmas TV line-up may have been the worst on record – it’s certainly the worst I can remember. There were a few highlights dotted around the festive period, of course, such as I Hate Suzie Too and a festive Motherland special. Children were well serviced with BBC One’s charming animation The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse . But the bulk of the programming, especially on Christmas Day itself, was insipid, unedifying filler.

From a ratings standpoint, the highlight of the holiday was The King’s Speech – not the tally-ho Best Picture winner starring Colin Firth, but an actual speech, delivered by our freshly crowned septuagenarian overlord. The King’s yuletide soliloquy was watched by 10.72 million viewers, and saw the monarch preach a platitudinous message of unity and compassion in tough times (for some). Look at the rest of BBC One’s Christmas Day fare and you’ll see why nothing came close to King Charles’s ratings. Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin is, frankly, no one’s idea of a good Christmas afternoon. Much of the schedule could be fairly described as “old hat” – Strictly Come Dancing ; Call the Midwife – and fans of Michael McIntyre’s broad observational stand-up are unlikely to enthuse about The Wheel , the painful festive game show that aired in a peach of a slot on Christmas Day. Even the perverse hate-watch spectacle of Mrs Brown’s Boys was dulled this year: nothing could be more damning than a two-star review .

It wasn’t just the BBC that was micturating in the eggnog, mind you. Channel 4 also clogged up the festive calendar with sub-par programming, from the excruciatingly pointless Vardy vs Rooney drama, to the inescapably tasteless Prince Andrew musical. ITV’s big Christmas showpiece, meanwhile, was the last-ever episode of Doc Martin . Far from a perfect sendoff, however, it was – as Sean O’Grady noted in his two-star review – a disjointed, out-of-touch piece of programming, punctuated by an unseemly number of ad breaks.

Perhaps it would be harsh to blame our national broadcasters for the sorry state of programming this Christmas. They are, after all, contending with significant budget cuts, and fighting what may be a fruitless battle against the influx of streaming content. It’s fair to say that Netflix’s mystery drama Glass Onion made more of a splash with viewers than anything that aired on traditional TV. But we’re not yet at the point where streaming services have completely taken over the Christmas Day viewing experience: Netflix would have to do a lot better than the turgid Witcher: Blood Origin (which dropped in full on 25 December) or Boxing Day’s weak spy thriller Treason if it truly wanted to overturn the traditional TV smorgasbord.

It could be that this year’s festive line-up was also hobbled by circumstance: it was handed the daunting task of capping an unusually robust year of TV spanning many genres. Dramas ( The Bear , The White Lotus and Better Call Saul ). Comedies ( Derry Girls and Bad Sisters ). Off-beat docuseries ( The Rehearsal and How to With John Wilson ). Genre-bending crime shows ( Barry and The Righteous Gemstones ). Shockingly well-made franchise spin-offs ( House of the Dragon and Andor ). Even reality TV seemed to thrive – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! made our TV critic Nick Hilton’s cut of the 10 best 2022 series, and The Traitors seemed to drive everyone on Twitter into a mad frenzy earlier this month. (I can’t say I quite see the clothes on either emperor, personally, but reality TV has never been my bag.) It’s worth noting, of course, that almost all of the shows mentioned above are US productions; maybe the Anglo-intensive schedule of the Christmas period simply exposes year-round deficiencies in our national creative output.

All hope is not lost. While Christmas itself may be over, the BBC has saved what may be its trump card until New Year’s Day: the return of Happy Valley . The gritty crime drama has been one of the most acclaimed series the broadcaster has produced this century, and will likely remind everyone just what the Beeb can do with the right tools. A new year also brings new possibilities, and there’s already a plethora of other promising projects on the docket (including Channel 4’s surprisingly good Everyone Else Burns ). By the time December 2023 is upon us, this year’s lacklustre Christmas offerings will be long forgotten. But if our broadcasters don’t start bucking up their ideas, people are going to start looking elsewhere for festive entertainment. Or maybe even – heaven forbid – turn off their TVs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Happy Valley season three review: One of British television’s greatest sagas is back at last

There are very few TV shows that truly stamp themselves on the cultural psyche. Usually, they’re big, genre-defining American shows. The Sopranos, say, or The Simpsons. But no programme has had a greater influence, in recent years, than Sally Wainwright’s blistering Brontë-country barnstormer, Happy Valley. From Mare of Easttown to Fargo, the fingerprints of Happy Valley are all over prestige TV, like my thumb marks in the Christmas Wensleydale. Now, after a seven-year break (in which nothing good has happened to the world, and I blame its absence), the show is finally back on BBC One, where it belongs.The...
The Independent

Netflix: Every movie and TV series being removed from streaming service tomorrow

Netflix is getting rid of a load of movies and TV shows from its service in January.The next 31 days may bring plenty more titles for subscribers to stream, but there are several things that may suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.This includes one of the service’s most-streamed titles.To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed.Find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in January 2023 here.NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.1 JanuaryThe Accidental GolferAdult Behaviour… It’s All in the MindAngel (2008)Annabell’s SpectacularitiesThe...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
The Independent

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93. The cause of death was not immediately known, and additional details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed...
The Independent

YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies aged 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill has died aged 27, his manager confirmed to TMZ.The beloved YouTuber, who was known for his lip-sync videos with celebrities, passed away in a Chicago hospital on Thursday 29 December after being taken off life support.His manager, David Graham, told TMZ that Cahill had undergone open heart surgery on 15 December, but the internet personality was put on life support after complications from the procedure.The Independent has reached out for confirmation.Cahill, who was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, had shared with his followers on social media that he was undergoing open heart surgery. “For those who...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Andrew Tate: A ‘multi-millionaire’ kickboxer and once self-proclaimed misogynist

Social media influencer Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.A former kickboxing world champion, 36-year-old Tate amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.He claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan this month that he was the “most googled man on earth”, but Google Trends ranked him the eighth most searched person globally in 2022.His commentary across social media platforms has been met with controversy.In 2017, he was banned on Twitter for saying...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show

The Duke of Sussex has shared details about his new book on a US TV show in a “revealing” interview set to be aired on Sunday.Harry discussed his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.The broadcaster has released a short trailer for the interview, describing it as “revealing” and Harry’s biography, which comes out two days later, as “explosive”.Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV— 60 Minutes...
The Independent

Prince Harry to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry is set to sit down with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his much-anticipated memoir, Spare. Sharing a trailer for the show, CBS says the interview airing next Sunday (8 January) on 60 Minutes will be "revealing."It will be the Duke of Sussex's first US television appearance to discuss his upcoming book, expected to be released two days later. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ after it goes to air. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Bridgerton fans get first look at young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte

Netflix has released the first image of Lady Danbury in the forthcoming Bridgerton prequel series.Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will give viewers an insight into the early stages of Charlotte’s marriage to King George and show her journey to becoming the most powerful woman in England.Meanwhile, Agatha Danbury – played by Arsema Thomas – uses Charlotte’s growing profile as an opportunity to emerge as a star of the social scene in her own right, all while navigating her marriage to a significantly older man.According to Netflix, Danbury is an early confidante of the Queen. The character description reads: “With...
The Independent

Nearly half of Brits say Prince Harry should lose his title, survey suggests

A new poll has found that nearly half of the British public think that the Duke of Sussex should have his title removed following his and the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries.The YouGov survey, commissioned by The Times, found that 44 per cent of respondents said Prince Harry should lose the royal title, while 32 per cent thought the opposite.Meanwhile, the same proportion said they now felt more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales after the tell-all documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, was released last month.Around a fifth (23 per cent) said the six-episode series made them...
The Independent

Stacey Dooley recalls ‘chaotic’ scenario after discovering she was pregnant in Selfridges toilet

Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I...
The Independent

‘Our tears are not in vain’: Shakira shares New Year message about ‘suffering heartache’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years of marriage.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More...
The Independent

‘What about now?’: Julia Harley-Brewer taunted for poorly aged tweet about Andrew Tate

Following Andrew Tate’s arrest, Julia Hartley-Brewer is being mocked after recently stating that she would choose Tate’s life over that of Greta Thunberg.The British radio presenter and journalist waded into the online feud between Tate and Thunberg that began this wek. Tate – a 36-year-old former kickboxer and online personality notorious for his misogynistic views – recently engaged Thunberg, 19, in a Twitter feud.The spat resulted in a brutal clapback from Thunberg, which has since been hailed as the best Twitter moment of 2022.Tate responded to her response with a video of himself smoking a cigar and wearing a...
The Independent

Queen Consort danced the night away at Abba Voyage, report says

The Queen Consort attended an ABBA concert three days before Christmas, it has been reported.Camilla was reportedly spotted at ABBA Voyage in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, with her five grandchildren.The Daily Mail reported that King Charles III’s wife was seen “bopping in the aisles” at the concert, where holographic avatars of each Abba member perform live.Fans in the packed arena were unaware that the Queen Consort was among them having the “time of her life” with her grandkids, Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, and Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes, royal editor Rebecca English wrote.Camilla’s grandchildren are from...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy