Tracy Ronald Wiese passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at age 75 with his wife, family, and friends by his side. Tracy was born in Centralia on Jan. 20, 1947, where he grew up and after graduating from Centralia High School in 1965, he attended Centralia College before joining the United States Air Force. After mustering out of the Air Force he became a reserve officer for the Centralia Police Department in 1971 then was hired full time on the recommendation of then Police Chief William Merriman in February 1972. He served with honor and distinction, retiring in 1992 but returning later to work as a reserve officer for the Centralia Police Department working cold cases and helping where he could until just a week before his passing, ending a career in law enforcement that spanned nearly 53 years.

3 DAYS AGO