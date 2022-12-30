Read full article on original website
Pirates Finish Unbeaten at Jack Q. Pearson Classic
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Adna: Meister 12, Johnson 2, Salme 16, Guerrero 3, Loose 11, Smith 15. Willapa Valley: K. Fluke 9, King 2, Clements 16, Pearson 11, D. Fluke 2, Keeton 4. After defeating Ilwaco the night before, the 2B No. 6 Adna boys basketball team’s defense stiffened once...
Vikings Fall in OT to Neah Bay in Top-5 Showdown
Mossyrock: P. Torrey 21, Brooks 18, C. Marshall 13, M. Torrey 7. Neah Bay: R. Moss 29, A. Greene 12, Halttunen 7, Swan 6, C. Moss 4, Martin 4. Overtime was once again cruel to the 1B No. 5 Mossyrock girls basketball team, which lost a top-five matchup to No. 3 Neah Bay in the extra period, 62-59, at the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Tournament.
‘We Needed to Be Humbled’: MWP Upset by Ilwaco in Menlo
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Morton-White Pass: Couryner 13, Kelly 4, Hazen 10, Peters 2, Dantinne 2, Salguero 27. Ilwaco: West 20, Morris 19, Cutting 2, Rogers 2, Turner 8, Needham 6. The upset bug picked up on the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team’s scent Thursday at the T-Wolves’ first game...
Tigers Rout Knights to Round Out 2022
King’s Way Christian: Tindol 2, Quinn 3, Broadbent 6, Fusco 2, Hill 2. Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 17, Gall 4, Tupuola 5, O’Neill 12, Evander 4, Hamilton 17, C. Fay 4. Playing in its last game before the New Year, the 2B No. 7 Napavine girls basketball team came in laser-focused and easily dispatched 1A King’s Way Christian Friday afternoon, 65-15, in a non-league contest.
Grose Goes Over 40 Again in Win Over Warriors
Rochester: Rotter 8, A. Rodriguez 12, B. O’Connor 10, Clouse 4, Robbins 8, Payne 10, E. Rodriguez 4, J. O’Connor 8. Napavine: Kelly 2, Stanley 3, Grose 42, Demarest 2, Denault 13, Nelson 4, Prather 24, Bullock 3. For the third time this season, and the second time...
Posts Lead Black Hills Past Bay
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Hudson’s Bay: Finn 21, Garces-Armstrong 7, Sharrar 5, Appelt 5, A Bauman 3, R. Bauman 3,Ogden 2, Perry 2, Roeper 2. Black Hills: Pilon 18, Rongen 16, Ellison 12, Stallings 9, Cooper-Davis 4, Nysted 3, Moreno 3, Q. Morrill 2. The Black Hills boys basketball...
Tumwater Football and the EVCO 2A will look a lot different in the Fall of 2023
Tumwater’s Head Football coach Bill Beattie announced his retirement earlier this month and could open the door for all the longtime assistants to decide it is time to turn the program over. Beattie took charge 6 years ago for legendary coach Sid Otton who remains the winningest coach in Washington state history. Beattie played for Coach Otton back in the 70’s and was an all-state defensive tackle before going on to be a multiple year starting offensive tackle at Central Washington University.
In Loving Memory of James ‘Jim’ Austin: 1944-2022
The best man we knew, James (Jim) Theodore Austin, died on Christmas Day at the age of 78. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Chehalis, Washington to Paul Theodore “Ted” and Retha (Lindholm) Austin. He was a graduate of Oakville High School and attended Centralia College and the University of Washington. Jim left the UW early to join his dad to run the family dairy farm in Oakville, Washington. He took great pride in the farm which has been in the Austin family for 144 years. Jim was a tireless worker and a smart and innovative businessman. Austin Farm became one of the first farms west of the Mississippi to install a robotic milking system. Under Jim’s stewardship, Austin Farm received Washington State environmental awards as well as an Organic Valley award for the best quality milk in the Western Region.
Sneaker waves possible at Oregon coast Monday, NWS warns
OREGON, USA — PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video in the media player above is from 2018. A KGW viewer sent video of a sneaker wave crashing into the Cannon Beach seawall. There is a threat for sneaker waves at the Oregon coast Monday that will last...
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
A Look Back in Time: The Chronicle Reflects on the Top Stories of 1962
On the front cover of its Dec. 31, 1962, edition, The Chronicle listed the top five news stories for 1962. The Chronicle declared the Oct. 12 “hurricane-like” storm to be the number one story of the year. “The savage winds, almost unbelievable in its force, ripped a path...
Plummer, Hayes Lakes Get Cleaned Up Thanks to Multi-Agency Project in Centralia
There is a great egret — a tall, white bird — that frequents Hayes Lake beside the Centralia outlet mall, the Skookumchuck River and Interstate 5. This week, for the first time in a long time, Hayes and its neighbor, Plummer Lake, are as pristine as the egret’s feathers.
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
Death Notices: Dec. 31, 2022
• CAROL N. HUESTIS, 85, Ryderwood, died Dec. 22 in Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • DEBRA L. KRAUSE, 67, Centralia, died Dec. 24 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
In Loving Memory of Tracy Wiese: 1947-2022
Tracy Ronald Wiese passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at age 75 with his wife, family, and friends by his side. Tracy was born in Centralia on Jan. 20, 1947, where he grew up and after graduating from Centralia High School in 1965, he attended Centralia College before joining the United States Air Force. After mustering out of the Air Force he became a reserve officer for the Centralia Police Department in 1971 then was hired full time on the recommendation of then Police Chief William Merriman in February 1972. He served with honor and distinction, retiring in 1992 but returning later to work as a reserve officer for the Centralia Police Department working cold cases and helping where he could until just a week before his passing, ending a career in law enforcement that spanned nearly 53 years.
Winter Storm Leaves at Least Five Dead in Crashes Caused by Falling Trees in Oregon
Five people died, including a 4-year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84 after falling trees struck passing trucks, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree fell directly on top of the roof of a Ford F-150 truck near milepost...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
Man Wanted on Felony Warrants Eludes Police in Centralia on Foot Thursday
A man who reportedly fled from Centralia police officers attempting to arrest him Thursday evening was still at large as of Friday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department. Officers had attempted to arrest the man, identified by the police department as Michael J. Borden, 34, of Centralia, on an...
In Focus: The Chronicle’s 2022 Photos of the Year
Through fires, floods and everyday life in the greater Lewis County area, Chronicle Photo Editor Jared Wenzelburger was there to capture big moments and compelling images in 2022. Here are photos he selected from the last 12 months of shooting. To contact Wenzelburger, email jared@chronline.com.
Where to Stay at the Washington Coast: Ocean Crest Resort
Welcoming visitors back to the Washington coast is something Ocean Crest Resort and Restaurant has mastered over their many decades of service, and as new ownership has taken over, the story remains true. Often considered a hidden gem of places to stay in Grays Harbor County, Ocean Crest’s pride runs deep when it comes to treating their guests like family.
