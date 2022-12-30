WEATHER STORY: We got just enough snow Saturday afternoon to set the December record at 44.7 inches! Now, the National Weather Service is getting us ready for January snow by posting a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. A Colorado Low will start a snow and rain mix late Monday night. The storm track now appears to be farther south so snow totals have come down to 3-7″ of snow along with a chance for freezing rain. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO