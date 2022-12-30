Read full article on original website
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
Winter storm Monday night to Tuesday night
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 1, 2023. A winter storm will impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over most likely from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. There has been a southward shift in the storm track and additional adjustments to the forecast are likely. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
Snow total estimates for Tuesday come down but Winter Storm Watch remains in place
WEATHER STORY: We got just enough snow Saturday afternoon to set the December record at 44.7 inches! Now, the National Weather Service is getting us ready for January snow by posting a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. A Colorado Low will start a snow and rain mix late Monday night. The storm track now appears to be farther south so snow totals have come down to 3-7″ of snow along with a chance for freezing rain. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties. Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.
Fight Leads To Shooting At Downtown Duluth Bar
Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth
East Range Police Find Explosives In Aurora Home
AURORA, Minn. — A man in his 30s was arrested in Aurora on Saturday after police say they recovered explosives in their home. The East Range Police Department says it executed a search warrant for another issue at a home on the 300-block of South First Street East in Aurora.
Shots fired during fight at Duluth bar on New Year's Eve
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
Police: Fight Leads To Shooting Near Duluth Bar On New Year’s Eve
Moose Lake kicks off 2023 Minnesotan style
MOOSE LAKE, MN. -- It was more than just hockey during Moose Lake’s first Small but Mitey Tournament - it was a weekend of nostalgia. “Grandmas, grandpas, uncles, aunts, moms, dads have been saying “Hey I remember when I was a kid. This was all we ever used to do.” It’s kind of bringing that old school tradition back,” Tournament Coordinator, Andy Leino, said.
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
One Roof Community Housing to Add More Affordable Housing
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Housing Board of Directors earlier this month approved Funding of more than 165 million dollars to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. One Roof Community Housing will receive nearly 400 thousand dollars to rehab 12 houses and build four homes.
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve
AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home. According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022.
'Could have been prevented' Husky Superior Refinery explosion report released
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has released their final report on the April 26, 2018 Huskey Superior Refinery explosion. The report reads, “the incident could have been prevented.”. The report states 36 refinery and contract workers were injured and...
