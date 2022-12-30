Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma State Parks to offer free guided hikes to kick off the new year
Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer guided hikes and parking free of charge to Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at several state parks.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
KFOR
First rain of the new year coming!
January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.
Cold Temperature Will Return to Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
sciotopost.com
Saurekraut on New Year is an Ohio Region Tradition Not Everywhere
OHIO – A local tradition to eat Saurekraut and pork on New Year can be found in the Ohio, and Pennsylvania regions of the country but not everywhere. The traditional dish of pork and Saurekraut is said to bring good luck and progress because pigs are known to root forward as the New Year lurches forward. Sauerkraut is made from cabbage that also has a symbolic ideology of prosperity and long life. This tradition was brought to the area by the Pennsylvania Dutch who settled along the Ohio areas years ago.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)
Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
sillyamerica.com
Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
Comments / 1